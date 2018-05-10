Greg Dietrich: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Greg Dietrich, a college friend of Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, is in the news after the Detroit News dug up an old sexual assault accusation that was once lodged against the two men.

The 1996 case fell apart when the accuser failed to testify; the men were never convicted, and both men adamantly deny the accusations, according to the newspaper’s exclusive report. However, the story has a lot of people wondering about Greg Dietrich. It turns out that he’s gone on to a very accomplished career in the information technology industry.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Newspaper Story Says the Accusation Arose After a Spring Break Trip

According to the Detroit News’ exclusive report, which you can read in full here, the unidentified woman “told police they met on a Texas beach, fellow college students visiting South Padre Island during spring break 1996.”

The woman “told police that two men burst into the upscale hotel room where she was sleeping and took turns violently sexually assaulting her,” The Detroit News reported, but Patricia and Dietrich denied the accusations, and the case fell apart when the woman failed to testify. Dietrich was 22-years-old at the time. In a statement, Matt Patricia stated that he was falsely accused and “never given the opportunity to defend myself and clear my name.”

“They were arrested, charged and later indicted by a grand jury on one count of aggravated sexual assault — but they never stood trial and were not convicted,” The Detroit News reported of the two men. The cases can be found on the Cameron County, Texas public records website.

The newspaper spoke to Dietrich’s attorney, who told The Detroit News: “If your complaining witness is not willing to come into court and testify, a case doesn’t get any weaker than that. (Dietrich) pled not guilty; he denied any responsibility for this, and the charges were dismissed. Once an indictment is dismissed, you’re as innocent as the day before you were accused.”

You can read a 1996 article in The Brownsville, Texas newspaper on the accusation here. The accuser was a 21-year-old student from Indiana, according to that article. She has not been named and did not speak to the newspaper.

2. Dietrich Was Captain of the College Football Team

At the time of the accusation, Patricia and Dietrich were both attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The Institute’s LinkedIn page describes it as “the nation’s oldest technological university. Our university promotes excellence across a broad continuum of disciplines—from engineering and biotechnology to athletics and the arts.”

According to his own LinkedIn page, Dietrich received a BS in industrial and management engineering from the university, which he attended from m 1992 through 1996. His activities while there included varsity football team captain, Delta Chapter of Theta Chi Fraternity president, junior achievement, and the dean’s list of distinguished students.

He later went on to attend Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management, earning certificates of executive leadership and change leadership.

Dietrich then received an MBA at Columbia University’s Business School, where he was Cluster Academic Representative and on the Dean’s Honor List. In high school, he was played varsity football and volleyball and was a member of the National Honor Society for St. Francis Prep. He still lives in New York.

3. Dietrich Has a Successful Career in Information Technology & Calls Himself an ‘Organizational Change Agent’

According to his LinkedIn page, Dietrich says he is an “Information Technology and operations executive that balances strategic operational excellence skills with sensible and practical process improvements, coupled with acute clarity for decision making and execution.”

The page adds that he is an “organizational change agent that regularly sees the bigger picture and will take accountability, and engage, in areas and projects not directly under his control as he foresees the broader consequences. Proven experience in General Management, Service Operations Management, Business Analysis, Application Development, Engineering & Product Management, Architecture, ERP, M&A, Due Diligence, and Infrastructure Outsourcing.”

His page states that Dietrich works as vice president of operations engineering and excellence. Among his duties: He’s an executive in charge of the firm’s “intelligent digital automation strategy and digital-generation services delivery model. Achieving new levels of performance via Analytics/AI, Lean and Automation (RBA, RPA, Workload Automation, Cognitive OCR, and more).”

He has worked in the past for major companies such as GE, IBM, and Credit Suisse. One executive wrote in a recommendation for Dietrich that he “worked with Greg on a daily basis evaluating new business development service delivery demands as well as incremental P/L strategy. His ability to quickly determine our new business win strategy needs and make cost-based delivery strategy decisions ensured a high win ration.”

Another man wrote, “He is also adept at dealing effectively with people of any and all skill levels, experience, and demeanor.” Another man also sang Dietrich’s praises in one of many recommendations, writing, “Greg is one of the best managers I’ve worked with. He is good leader, he is visionary and yet realistic.” Yet another recommendation read, “Greg’s high degree of familiarity with current technology trends, and his ability to make quick, insightful strategic decisions are an invaluable asset to any organization.”

4. Dietrich Is a Youth Football Coach & Fondly Recalled His College Years

In addition to his work in business, Dietrich’s LinkedIn page says that he’s involved in volunteer activities. He states that he was a board member of the Delta Theta Chi Corporation, a position he held from 2001 to 2005, serving both as president and secretary.

He served for two years on the audit committee of an Episcopal Church (from 2006 to 2008). Dietrich was a member of the board of trustees and a youth football coach from 2013 to present for the Massapequa Mustangs.

In an RPI Athletics newsletter, Dietrich reminisced about his days on the football team, saying, “I have so many memorable moments of my playing days at RPI during the ’92 – ’95 seasons. It was an honor to part of 3 ECAC championship teams while Coach King led us to a 31-8 record over those 4 seasons. Not bad for a program that had never been to a post-season before that 1992 season. There were countless inspiring pre-game, half-time and post-game speeches to remember. There were countless intense sideline moments…”

He added: “I was familiar with RPI b/c some alum from my HS were students or alums of RPI – so I applied early and checked the box that indicated I was interested in football.”

5. Dietrich & Patricia Are Still in Touch

What happened to the old college friendship? According to the Detroit News, Dietrich and Patricia have remained friends. “We still talk all the time,” Patricia said of Dietrich to Theta Chi alumni magazine.

At the time of the accusation, the newspaper reports, Patricia was an offensive lineman who “played center and guard. Dietrich was a team captain and president of the Theta Chi fraternity.”

Dietrich was pictured in this fraternity newsletter.