MLB Daily Fantasy: Pitchers and Stacks For May 30th

Weather plays a big role in Wednesday’s 10-game MLB DFS slate, which also features a few of the best pitchers in baseball. Keep an eye on the forecast heading into the evening, and plan accordingly. The major weather concerns are in Pittsburgh and Detroit, with scattered showers around the east coast stadiums possibly causing delays.

There were plenty of power options available last night, as 48 home runs were hit across baseball. Power continues to rule, and Jeff Passan noted earlier this week that this year could set an all-time record for the lowest percentage of singles hit. Through Sunday, 63.69 percent of all hits have been singles. Still not exactly a low number, but the record-setting pace is indicative of the type of season we’ve had so far.

Let’s take a look at the main slate, offering recommendations for both DraftKings and FanDuel:

MLB DFS Pitchers

Today is a tough day for pitchers, but it doesn’t have to be. Two of the game’s best are in action in solid matchups, and both are worth paying the price tag. We’ll also include a cheaper, riskier option to help you build around big bats.

James Paxton

Paxton gave up five runs in Texas earlier this year, but he gets them at home tonight where he’s been much better. Big Maple has posted back-to-back monster starts, including 11 strikeouts last week against Minnesota. Texas strikes out more than any team in baseball, and despite scoring at least five runs in eight straight games, seven of them were at home. Paxton is under 10K on FanDuel, where he’ll likely be the most popular choice. On both formats he’s at least 2K cheaper than Max Scherzer, making him the default option for those seeking an ace with slightly more roster flexibility.

Max Scherzer

Those expecting Scherzer to dominate the Marlins were let down in his last start, as he posted both his highest run total and lowest strikeout totals of the season. Tonight he gets another great matchup against Baltimore, one of the worst hitting teams in baseball. Scherzer usually gives up at least a run or two, but if he can avoid Manny Machado, he could mow down this Orioles lineup and get back to double-digit strikeouts. He’s by far the most expensive pitcher on the slate, but if you’re afraid Texas is too hot right now, Scherzer is a lock for a strong game.

Value: Fernando Romero

Romero can close out an excellent May with a strong start tonight, and he’s dirt cheap on FanDuel ($6,600). Romero has only one start where he’s allowed more than two runs, and struck out seven Mariners over seven innings in his most recent start. There’s a good chance he won’t go more than five innings, but he’s got the strikeout numbers to make up for it and match his price tag. The Royals are actually worse against righties than they are left-handed pitchers, batting .249 as a team in 55 games this season.

MLB DFS Stacks

Mariners

This one is easy and should be very popular. Matt Moore is very bad and is usually the target of DFS stacks whenever he starts. He’s surrendered at least four runs in five of his 10 starts this season, including a 10-run implosion against Cleveland. The entire Mariners outfield is in play tonight, but also take a look at Jean Segura, who returned from a two-game absence with another three-hit game. He’s had at least two hits in six of his last ten games played. It feels like a night for Ryon Healey to go yard.

Braves

With Noah Syndergaard headed to the DL, Jason Vargas gets bumped up for a start against Atlanta. After skipping a start to fix himself, Vargas pitched five scoreless innings to get a win over Miami. Unfortunately the success was short-lived, and Vargas was lit up by Milwaukee over the weekend. Now he faces Atlanta, the day after the Mets bullpen had to replace an injured Steven Matz and then go 10 innings last night. I’m really hoping the weather avoids this game tonight, where a cheap option like Preston Tucker could come in handy if we’re paying for pitching.