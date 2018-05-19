Stevenson vs Jack Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson (29-1, 24 KO’s) gets the most difficult tests of his career on Saturday night when he puts his title on the line against two-time world champion Badou Jack (22-1-2, 13 KO’s) at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

In the United States, the fight will be broadcast live on Showtime, with the telecast starting at 10 p.m. ET (it’s the second fight of a split-site doubleheader that will also feature Gary Russell Jr. vs Joseph Diaz). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the fight live or on-demand by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of Showtime through Amazon Channels, which comes with a free 7-day trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu: Whether you have Hulu or Hulu With Live TV, or if you’re signing up for a new account, Showtime can be added for $8.99 per month. Once signed up, you can then watch the fight live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

With both of these options, in addition to being able to watch Showtime live, you also get access to all of Showtime’s on-demand content, which includes previous fights from both Stevenson and Jack, as well as the Stevenson vs. Jack fight itself the day after it airs.

Preview

Since capturing the WBC light heavyweight title with a 76-second knockout of Chad Dawson back in 2013, the now 40-year-old Stevenson has defended that title eight times in relatively easy fashion–just two of those fights (Andrzej Fonfara in 2014 and Sakio Bika in 2015) have gone the distance and the others have all been over by the seventh round.

But the names on his hit list–Fonfara twice, Bika, Thomas Williams Jr., Tommy Karpency, Dmitry Sukhotskiy, Tony Bellew, Tavoris Cloud–are somewhat underwhelming and far from elite at 175 pounds.

That changes on Saturday night. Jack, who was a previous champ at super middleweight, made the jump to light heavyweight last August and proceeded to knock out Nathan Cleverly to win the WBA title, which he later vacated. BoxRec now has him ranked third in the division, while ESPN has him sixth.

Still, “Superman” isn’t concerned about the step-up in difficulty.

“I’m the king at light heavyweight,” Stevenson said. “I beat the king to become the king. I know that I’ve accomplished some great things and me and my team plan to continue to do everything we can to stay on top. I’m the best fighter in this division, period. When I win on May 19, I’ll just be doing my job. People might still talk trash, but I’ll still be the champ.”

Sergey Kovalev, despite a pair of losses to the now retired Andre Ward, may have some problems with those claims, though the two have attempted to make a fight in the past and failed. But if Stevenson wins on Saturday night, and if Kovalev gets past Eleider Alvarez in August, you can expect that talk to heat up once again.

But that’s merely a hypothetical conversation for the future. For now, for Saturday night, it’s Stevenson vs. Jack in what could easily be described as the biggest fight of each man’s career–and it should have no trouble living up to the hype.