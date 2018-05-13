Tiger Woods Schedule: When Is His Next Tournament?

After two straight weeks of seeing Tiger Woods, golf fans will likely have to wait a while to see him golf again. According to his website, the U.S. Open and The National are the next two tournaments on Woods’ schedule. The U.S. Open runs from June 14 to June 17, giving Woods more than a month off after THE PLAYERS Championship unless he commits to another tournament.

The U.S. Open announced Woods commitment via a Twitter video that noted he will be teeing off at Shinnecock Hills.

The next major on @TigerWoods' schedule is the 118th #USOpen! We’re excited to have the three-time champion tee it up at Shinnecock Hills! Be there… 🎟️⤵️https://t.co/vLQCvbw6jN pic.twitter.com/gzpLHUKcht — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) April 12, 2018

Woods finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a remarkable final two rounds, including setting a personal record at TPC Sawgrass during Round 3. Heading into the final round of play, Woods had his doubts that he would be able to close the gap between himself and leader Webb Simpson.

“I mean to be 8-under there through 12, realistically I probably could have got a couple more out of it and got to 10 for the day,” Woods told Golf.com. “…These guys are going to tear this place apart. I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody went lower than what I did today.”

Woods teed off with Jordan Spieth in one of the most anticipated groups of the final day at TPC Sawgrass. Woods started the week off playing with Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler. Woods was the only one of the group to make the cut as both Mickelson and Fowler disappointed.

According to Golf.com, it will be Woods first U.S. Open since 2015. Golf.com detailed Woods storied history at the U.S. Open as well as the logistics of him qualifying for future tournaments.

When Woods tees it up at Shinnecock Hills on June 14th, it will be his first appearance in the event since an 80-76-missed cut result at Chambers Bay in 2015. In all, Woods has played 19 U.S. Opens and won three: 2000, 2002, and 2008. This is the last year Woods is exempt through sectional qualifying for the event, based on the 10-year exemption he received for winning at Torrey Pines in 2008. He will receive future exemptions if he finishes in this year’s top 10, qualifies for the 2018 Tour Championship or plays his way into the top 60 in the world by next year’s event. Woods could also receive a special exemption from the USGA.

According to the Spokesman, this marks Woods final year of exemption at the U.S. Open after winning the 2008 tournament. The 2008 U.S. Open also marks Woods last win at a major.

Woods shot a 72 and 71 in the opening two rounds at THE PLAYERS Championship. A late surge caused Woods to move up to as high as second on the final day. Woods scored a 65 in Round 3, and finished things out with a 69 on the final day of play. Woods had narrowed the gap considerably, but struggled on the final few holes after another hot start.

This marks one of several strong showings for Woods over the last several months. Woods also had strong outings at the Honda Classic (12th), Valspar Championship (T-2) and at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (T-5).