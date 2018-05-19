UFC Fight Night Chile Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A Top-10 welterweight battle between Demian Maia and Kamaru Usman headlines the UFC Fight Night Chile card in Santiago on Saturday night. Overall, there are 13 fights on tap at Movistar Arena.

The first preliminary card, which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

The second prelim (8 p.m. ET) will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2, and the main card (10 p.m. ET) will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch all of those fights live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to your live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including both Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the fights live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 are both included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch the fights live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: Fox Sports 1 is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages, while Fox Sports 2 is in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the fights live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app