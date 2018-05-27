French Open 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The sports world will once again turn its collective attention towards Paris for two weeks, as tennis’ best and brightest stars gather at Roland Garros for the 2018 French Open.

Preview

As has long been the case, the men’s side comes down to Rafael Nadal and everyone else.

At 31 years old, the King of Clay continues to be astoundingly dominant on his preferred surface. Over the last two months, the World No. 1 captured his 11th Monte-Carlo Masters title, his 11th Barcelona Open title and his eighth Rome Masters title, losing just one match and five total sets along the way, and now he’s a heavy favorite (-225) for title No. 11 at Roland Garros.

With Roger Federer sitting out the clay swing, Andy Murray sidelined with injury and Novak Djokovic still working his way back from injury, the two biggest threats to Nadal over the last couple of months have been 24-year-old Dominic Thiem (+700) and 21-year-old Alexander Zverev (+1000). Thiem is the only player to beat Nadal on clay the last two years–and he’s done it twice–while Zverev is coming off a title win in Madrid (in which he beat Thiem in the final) and a final appearance in Rome (in which he took Nadal to the full three sets).

That said, Djoker (+1400) shouldn’t be written off completely. The 2016 French Open winner showed positive signs in Rome last week, as he advanced to the semis and played Nadal close before ultimately losing in two sets, and if he continues to consistently look like the old Djoker, he’s obviously capable of a deep run in Paris.

On the women’s side, things are much more wide open.

World No. 1 Simona Halep (+550) is the favorite, as she continues to seek her first Grand Slam title. She was a finalist here in 2014 and ’17, and after rolling through the likes of Caroline Garcia and Maria Sharapova to reach the final in Rome, she looks ready to go.

Elina Svitolina (+800), the woman who destroyed Halep in Rome to capture her second-straight title Italian Open title, is considered the co-favorite. That victory pushed the World No. 6 to 6-1 on clay this year after going 14-2 on the surface and reaching the French Open quarters a year ago.

There are plenty of others with legitimate chances in Paris. 23-time major winner and three-time French Open titlist Serena Williams (+1000) can never be counted out, even if she’s unseeded and hasn’t played a match on clay since before she gave birth. Both Garbine Muguruza (+900) and Jelena Ostapenko (+1600) have struggled on clay this year, each going 2-2, but they’re also the last two to win the French Open. Maria Sharapova (+1600) is a two-time winner and looked good in advancing to the Rome semifinals last week. Petra Kvitova (+1800) doesn’t have a great track record at the French Open, but she’s 11-1 on clay this year and coming off an impressive Madri Masters title.

The last 10 years at Roland Garros have seen seven first-time French Open women’s winners, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that trend continue in 2018.