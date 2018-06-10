Tawny Frans, Andrew Putnam’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrew Putnam is competing for his first career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee. The 29-year-old Putnam has been married to Tawny Frans Putnam since August 2017.

Putnam, whose brother, Michael Putnam, is also on the PGA Tour, enters Sunday’s final round in a first-place tie with Dustin Johnson at 15-under. Putnam, a Tacoma, Washington, native turned pro in 2011 after playing golf at Pepperdine University in California. He has won twice on the Web.com Tour.

Tawny Putnam, 33, is from Grand Forks, North Dakota. She is a fitness instructor and has worked in sales and in customer relations. A victory at the St. Jude Classic could be a game-changer for Putnam and his wife. He has earned just over $900,000 during his PGA Tour career, but he could bring up more than $1 million with a Sunday win.

“It’s going to feel a little different than the typical Sunday round of golf,” Putnam said after Saturday’s third round, according to Golf Digest. “But I’m excited for it, I’ve earned my way here and I feel like it’s going to be a fun day. We’ll see what happens, just keep going with the game plan and see what we can do.”

1. She Began Dating Putnam in 2016 After They Were Introduced to Each Other by Friends & Were Married in Washington State

Andrew Putnam and Tawny Frans began dating in 2016, according to their social media profiles. On their wedding website, the couple says, “We kept hearing about each other….Multiple friends (and) co-workers kept trying to set us up…After many failed attempts to meet up, we finally had our first date!”

Putnam proposed to his future wife during a hike on the Echo Canyon Summit Trail on Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona, in April 2017. He wrote on Instagram, “One week ago my life changed forever & for the better! I am so lucky I get to marry @ta_wny It has been a whirlwind of a week.”

They were married August 12, 2017, at the Tacoma Golf & Country Club in Lakewood, Washington, near his hometown. He wrote on Instagram along with a wedding photo, “This is what winning looks like! Got to marry my dream girl last Saturday and we couldn’t be happier! Thank you to everyone who made this day possible and all the people who traveled into town to support us. We are thankful to have such amazing family and friends in our lives.”

He told PGATour.com about the wedding, “Tacoma Country Club, one of the courses that I’ve been a member at for the past 10 years or so. It was pretty special to have it there … on the back lawn overlooking the lake. Had a few golfers there, it was pretty fun. Andres Gonzales is a member there … Andrew Yun was in my wedding, and that was a lot of fun. ”

Tawny wrote on Instagram, “Thank you God for placing the most amazing man in my life& blessing me with so many special people I now get to call family! I’m overwhelmed with emotion, words can’t even express the amount of gratitude and love we are feeling!”

On social media, they both often post about their shared faith in God and Christianity.

On New Year’s Day 2018, Tawny wrote an Instagram post looking back on their wedding and 2017,”I can’t help but look back on last year and smile! The most incredible year & So many things to be grateful for! God you are so good. In this upcoming year, may you lead us every step of the way.”

The couple spent their honeymoon in Maui.

“I got engaged a month after I won in Panama,” Andrew Putnam told PGATour.com. “I knew I had secured my card for the next year, so it was easy to plan a date that would work. I played four in a row and then I knew it would be perfect to take two weeks off … one for the wedding and one for the honeymoon … and then be fresh for the playoffs. We got engaged, and four months later we got married. It was pretty quick, but we knew our schedule and made it a lot easier.”

2. Tawny Putnam Graduated From Eastern Washington University, Is a Yoga Instructor & Has Worked in Customer Relations at Golf Courses

Tawny Putnam grew up in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and attended Central High School, according to her Facebook page. She then went on to study at Eastern Washington University, graduating with a degree in communication. Tawny was a member of the EWU cheerleading team while in college.

Golf has been a part of Tawny Putnam’s life for several years. According to her Linkedin profile, she worked in customer relations at The Fairways Golf Course in Cheney, Washington, for two years while in college, providing customer care on the golf course and in the clubhouse and helping with sales. After college, she moved to Arizona, where she worked for two years in customer relations at the Gray Hawk Golf Course in Scottsdale.

Her Instagram page shows she also plays golf herself:

Tawny Putnam worked for seven years as a sales consultant for Mountain West Medical and has also worked in sales for DePuy Mitek, according to her Linkedin profile.

She recently became holy yoga certified and has been leading classes while on the road with her husband. Andrew Putnam posted on Instagram in May, “Proud of my wife @ta_wny for getting holy yoga certified! She’s got a gift and ❤️ for helping and encouraging women to experience God’s presence! It’s so amazing to witness how freely she gives herself and her time to others and wants them to experience the full joy and freedom Jesus offers us. #proudhusband.”

On April 28, she posted, “I’ve been off the grid & off social media for a bit focusing on a few things dear to my heart… Excited to officially say I am now a certified Holy Yoga Instructor!

Follow along with me on this yoga journey on my new page @scriptureandstretching for getting in the Word & pop up classes in different cities!”

She created a brand, Scripture and Stretching, which has its own Instagram page, and plans to teach holy yoga classes around the country. “Join me on this yoga journey getting into the Word & classes all over the country,” she wrote on Instagram.

3. She Introduced Her Husband to Her Love of Scuba Diving & Putnam Says They Enjoy Spending Time Outdoors & Traveling Together

The Putnams social media profiles show them traveling the world and enjoying outdoor adventures together, from scuba diving to hiking to trips to the Bahamas and Africa.

“Basically anything outdoors,” Andrew Putnam told PGATour.com about what he and his wife enjoy doing away from the golf course. “I love to be on a lake or on the water. Me and Tawny have been starting to scuba-dive pretty regularly. We did a cool scuba with some sharks last week in Maui. Biking, hiking … we do a lot of climbing and hiking in Arizona. Being on a jet-ski, wake-surfing … anything outdoors, I enjoy doing.”

Putnam told PGATour.com that his wife is a “scuba enthusiast” and he has picked up her love for diving from her. They are both scuba certified.

“I’ve just always wanted to go scuba diving. I love going in the water. My girlfriend has been with tiger sharks and great whites, on some crazy dives, so I just decided to sign up,” Putnam told PGATour.com in March 2017. “In the Bahamas, we stayed down in Baker’s Bay (site of the famed SB2K16 trip), and had our own private scuba guy take us out and scuba throughout the week. So it was pretty cool.”

My valentine ❤️missing you from Panama!! A post shared by Andrew Putnam (@andrewputnam) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

4. She Has Been Involved in Several Charities, Including Recently With Fellow PGA Tour Wives

Tawny Putnam has been involved in charity work in Arizona for several years, according to her Linkedin profile. She has been a mentor for Women of Change, an organization, that says its “Mission Is To Inspire

And Be Powerful Change In The World Through Leadership, Education and True Purpose.” She has also helped raise money for the organization.

Putnam has also been a volunteer on the Phoenix Children’s Hospital fundraising committee and an auxiliary board member for the Fresh Start Women’s Foundation that “empowers women to transform their lives through engagement and education.”

Putnam has also recently been working with other PGA Tour wives on the charities they support. She wrote on Instagram after a charity event on May 4, “So great to be part of @pgatourwives & team up with local charities doing so much for their communities! Keep up the good work @bedsforkids doing amazing things for God’s glory! We’ll be praying for you guys & everyone you are helping along the way!”

5. Tawny & Andrew Live in Arizona at a Home They Purchased Last Year & She Has Been by His Side on His Rise to the PGA Tour

Tawny and Andrew Putnam live in Scottsdale, Arizona, in a home they bought and remodeled last year, according to their social media pages. Since they started dating in 2016, she has been by his side on his rise through the Web.com Tour and on the PGA Tour. After his 2017 victory on the Web.com Tour in Panama, she surprised him on the 18th green, joining in his celebration. She had flown overnight to attend the final day of the tournament.

“It was just sheer confusion,. Seeing her run out onto the green, it was hard for my mind to wrap itself around the whole situation. She flew all night to get to Panama, and I only had a one-stroke lead, so it wasn’t like I had a guaranteed win … but to her, she said she felt like I was going to win,” Andrew Putnam told PGATour.com. “It was awesome. It was about as good as it can get, winning down there and then her surprising me. It was cool.”

He added, “That is unreal, she is so sporadic. I guess I just had no idea she would ever do that. That’s awesome for me to make the winning putt and for her to fly down here not knowing if I was going to win.”