Brazil vs Switzerland Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online in USA

Regarded by many–including the oddsmakers–as the favorite to win the World Cup next month, Brazil begins their quest towards a sixth title when they take on Switzerland at Rostov Arena on Sunday.

In the United States, the game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game–and every other World Cup game–live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Ready to erase the demons of 2014, Brazil has looked thoroughly dominant in the lead-up to Russia. After bulldozing their way through CONMEBOL qualification, losing just once in 18 matches, Selecao beat Russia and defending world champion Germany–both away from home–in March then out-scored Croatia and Austria 5-0 in a pair of friendlies earlier this month.

Much like pretty much every Brazilian team ever, this team can score goals in bunches. Neymar is the headliner, but Gabriel Jesus is coming off a very good season with Manchester City, Roberto Firmino was key in Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final, Philippe Coutinho is a magician in the midfield and Marcelo is arguably the best left-back in the world and an ever-present danger bombing forward. Throw in players like Willian, Paulinho and Casemiro, and it’s an embarrassment of riches for Coach Tite’s squad.

But what makes this team especially frightening–and many’s favorite to win the World Cup–is its ability to defend. Brazil allowed just 11 goals in those 18 qualifying matches, and they enter Russia with five clean sheets in a row, having shut down the likes of England, Germany and Croatia.

Switzerland will have their hands full, certainly, but they shouldn’t be overlooked. This is an organized team that managed to draw France–in France–at Euro 2016, beat Portugal during World Cup qualifying, and has lost just one match in the last 17. That includes a 6-0 win over Panama in March and a 1-1 draw at Spain a couple weeks ago.

Ultimately, this is actually a very good opening test for a Brazilian side that is expected to easily top its group. Selecao are more talented, but Switzerland certainly have what it takes to advance past the group stage for the third time in the last four World Cups.

Put it all together, and this is a sneaky compelling matchup.