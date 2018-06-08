Capitals NHL Stanley Cup Champions Gear & Apparel 2018

Washington, the wait is over.

The Washington Capitals knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights in 5 games to win their first Stanley Cup final in franchise history.

And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can now get the newest Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Champions gear, including shirts, hats, hoodies, collectibles, and more.

Not only do the sites carry the the brand new Caps NHL champs apparel, but also have thousands of other D.C. items for men, women and children, including shirts, jerseys, jackets, hats, hoodies, and collectible memorabilia. And all of the merchandise on Fanatics and FansEdge are officially licensed.

Browse the Washington Capitals team store at Fanatics here.

Here are some of the latest Caps items available right now:

1. Washington Capitals Stanley Cup Champions Gear & Apparel

History has been made in the nation’s capital. The Washington Capitals won their first-ever Stanley Cup final in franchise history. The Caps, who have been in the NHL since 1975, have played in previously one Cup final, back in 1998. Washington needed 5 games to take down the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, winning in Las Vegas Thursday night.

Commemorate Washington’s historic accomplishment with the newest Caps Stanley Cup champs gear, which includes hats, shirts, hoodies, jerseys, collectibles, and more. Click the link below to check out the brand new championship merchandise available at Fanatics. If you are interested in the shirt pictured above, go here to get the Washington Capitals Fanatics Branded 2018 Stanley Cup Champions Jersey Roster T-Shirt.