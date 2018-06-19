Colombia vs Japan Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Colombia and Japan begin Group H play on Tuesday, as they meet inside Mordovia Arena in Saransk.

Preview

The big news to watch on Colombia’s side is the fitness of James Rodriguez. One of the biggest stars of the 2014 World Cup, the 26-year-old attacking midfielder is dealing with a left calf injury and is considered a question mark for his country’s World Cup opener on Tuesday.

“We will wait for a final review on James,” Colombia coach Jose Pekerman said Monday. “We reached the last day of preparations with a high chance of having all the squad. But I do not rule out that in the last few hours we have some review to be sure.”

Nevertheless, Colombia, who defeated Japan 4-1 in the group stage in 2014, are still favorites to capture three points in this one. Japan beat Paraguay in their final warm-up earlier this month, but that was their first win in 2018, as they had a draw against Mali and three defeats in their previous four matches.

If James is sidelined, Colombia, who are hoping to at least return to the quarterfinals after making it there for the first time in 2014, know that success in Russia about more than just the presence of one player.

“Every team has great players, the most important thing for us is to work well collectively,” goalkeeper David Ospina said.