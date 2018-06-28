Colombia vs. Senegal: Odds & World Cup Prediction

The final group of the World Cup finishes play on Thursday, and Colombia still has work to do if they wish to reach the next stage of the tournament. Los Cafeteros are currently third in Group H, but can advance to the next round by defeating Senegal in their final group match. Senegal are second in the group, and can advance with just a draw.

Colombia vs. Senegal Odds

Colombia is a small favorite over Senegal in their group finale. Colombia is priced at -110 on the moneyline according to OddsShark.com, and is also -110 when laying .5 goals as a spread favorite.

Senegal has decent odds on the moneyline at +365, and is +105 on the spread getting .5 goals. The draw is priced at +265.

The total is set at 2.5 goals, with the over (-125) slightly favored.

Colombia vs. Senegal Prediction

This game means everything to both teams, especially after their last matches played out.

Senegal should have clear passage to the next round. Twice they took the lead over Japan, and twice Japan were able to equalize. That leaves them with four points through two matches, but late goals in both games could lead to shaky confidence moving forward.

For Colombia, everything has changed after their last match. Things could not have gone worse in their opener, losing a man to a red card in the opening minutes and falling to Japan. But Colombia bounced back as well as any team could hope for, looking strong and composed in a 3-0 win over Poland.

Carlos Sanchez, the midfielder that was shown red in the opener, has served his suspension and will return to the lineup. Colombia are slowly starting to build to full strength, as James Rodriguez returned to the starting lineup against Poland. James is the catalyst for Colombia, and has been involved in 10 goals in his last seven appearances with his national team.

Colombia and Senegal should be an exciting, up-and-down game. My concern is with Senegal, who conceded late to both Poland and Japan. That inability to close could prove fatal against Colombia, an experienced World Cup squad with world-class attacking talent.

Colombia will be the aggressor, as Senegal only need one point to advance. That hesitant style won’t work in their favor, and I like Colombia to continue the rhythm they developed against Poland.

Despite the red card in their opener, Colombia was still dangerous against Japan. At full-strength, with Sanchez and James back in the fold, Colombia could be one of the more dangerous teams remaining in the tournament.

Prediction: Colombia win 2-0