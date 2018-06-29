John Tavares Free Agency: Where Is He Going?

The John Tavares Sweepstakes is in full swing as the NHL prepares to head into Free Agency on July 1.

Tavares, who was the No. 1 overall pick by the New York Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft, has compiled 621 points (272 goals, 349 assists) in 669 career games, is a five-time All-Star selection, and helped New York to its first playoff series victory in 23 years (1993 First Round) during the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tavares’ free agency decision has been looming over the organization for the better part of a year, and was a major storyline as both parties could not come to terms on a new contract heading into last season. If Tavares decides to test the open market for the first time in his career, he would be considered the most impactful free agent to hit unrestricted free agency in a quite a number of years.

According to multiple reports, Tavares is expected to announce if he intends to re-sign with the Islanders on Friday.

John Tavares will inform the #Islanders Friday whether or not he intends to re-sign on an 8-year deal worth up to $100 million, though he has until Saturday. His first choice as a free agent reportedly would be the #SJSharks.

According to Stephen Ellison, the San Jose Sharks are Tavares’ preferred destination should he leave Long Island, but the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs are also rumored to be in the mix. Toronto has long been considered Tavares’ “hometown” team, as he is from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. San Jose has an estimated $19 million in salary cap space, Tampa bay has roughly $5.3 million and Toronto has almost $25 million, according to CapFriendly.com.

According to TSN Insider and The Athletic columnist Pierre LeBrun, Tavares has already informed a few teams that they are out of the running:

The John Tavares camp could start informing a few teams as early as Friday morning that they're no longer in the running… beyond that hard to say when the UFA centre for sure will be ready to pick his team. Obviously if it's the Isles that call is no later than Saturday… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 28, 2018

Here are the updated odds on which team will sign Tavares, according to OddsShark:

Updated odds on which team will sign John Tavares: Islanders -125

Sharks +275

Maple Leafs +700

Stars +800

Lightning +850

Bruins +1000

Golden Knights +1000

Rangers +2500

Canucks +3300

Canadiens +4000

Blues +4000 Odds via @betonline_ag — OddsShark (@OddsShark) June 28, 2018

The Islanders, who would undoubtedly be hurting following the departure of their No. 1 center, have made specific moves this offseason to help ease the burden and improve the health of the organization moving forward.

The first move was to name former Devils and Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello as President of Hockey Operations, and the second was to hire Barry Trotz as head coach — two weeks following Trotz leading the Washington Capitals to their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

So, will Tavares follow in the footsteps of LeBron James? We shall find out soon.