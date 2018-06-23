Mexico vs South Korea Live Stream: How to Watch Online in English or Spanish

Looking to continue the momentum after a massive win over Germany to open the World Cup, Mexico takes on South Korea inside Rostov Arena on Saturday.

In the United States, the game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on both Fox (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast).

Preview

Mexico, of course, began their 2018 World Cup with one of the biggest wins of the opening matches, taking down defending champion Germany, 1-0. If they can secure another victory, El Tri–who sit tied with Sweden atop Group F–will essentially guarantee a spot in the Round of 16 for the seventh consecutive World Cup.

As for South Korea, they are in much more of a dire situation after losing 1-0 to Sweden. A loss would all but eliminate them from knockout stage contention (in that scenario, they would need Germany and Mexico both to beat Sweden, then they would have to beat Germany by enough goals to pass both Sweden and Germany in goal differential), while even a draw still leaves them in a somewhat precarious position.

So, two teams with two very different mindsets heading into this one.

Mexico is the betting favorite, and it would be extremely difficult to argue for anything else after El Tri’s tremendous performance against Germany, but teams with their backs against the wall can be dangerous. And that’s exactly what South Korea will be on Saturday.

No matter the final result, though, one thing is clear. With South Korea’s need to earn three points, and with Mexico’s ability on the counter-attack, this should be a wide-open, entertaining game.