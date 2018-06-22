NHL Draft 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Dreams become a reality for many of the world’s best young hockey players on Friday night, as the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

In the United States, the first round of the draft starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBCSN live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBCSN is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is largely tailored towards sports fans and is a great option if you’re also looking to watch all the World Cup games this month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the draft live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBCSN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBCSN on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBCSN is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.