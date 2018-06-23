WATCH Toni Kroos Goal Rescues Germany World Cup vs. Sweden

Germany have been pulled back from the brink.

With literally seconds to play for their World Cup lives, Toni Kroos’ free kick blast saved Germany from missing out on the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in history.

OMG KROOS 🔥🔥🔥 Never write off the Germans. pic.twitter.com/HwgSV0afah — VERSUS (@vsrsus) June 23, 2018

It was a nightmare of a night for the Germans, who looked to bounce back after losing to Mexico in their opener. But things didn’t go well from the start, as Sweden employed the same counterattacking tactics that doomed the Germans last week. Sweden went into halftime up 1-0, but the reality is that Sweden had multiple opportunities to widen the lead.

OMG TONY KROOS!!!! WHAT A GOAL #HalaMadrid — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 23, 2018

Germany got one back early in the second half, when Marco Reus poked in a cross just minutes into the final half. Germany continued to press, but could not find the winner. Then disaster struck, as Jerome Boateng was sent off for his second yellow card.

Jerome Boateng has been sent off for Germany for the first time since October 2009 in a World Cup qualifier against Russia; just the second time in his senior international career. A day to forget. pic.twitter.com/J7CcLDCa7d — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 23, 2018

With just one chance left in the dying moments of the game, Kroos and Reus lined up for the final set piece of the match. The players assembled in the box, but they were never part of the plan. Kroos tapped it short to Reus, who set up Kroos for a curling winner.

Madness as Toni Kroos saves Germany's WC campaign with a last minute stunning freekick. pic.twitter.com/Q481uWVlb9 — Dammit Arsenal🤦 (@DammitArsenal) June 23, 2018

❌ 1-0 down at halftime 🔴 Boateng sent off ⚽️ Kroos scores 95th minute winner Never write of the Ze Germans… 🇩🇪#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1hayAdKCO7 — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) June 23, 2018

With that goal, and that win, German fans can breathe a sigh of relief. It had appeared that this was the end of the road for Germany, and throughout the match it seemed like the Germans deserved it. Sloppy passes led to fast breaks for Sweden, and Sweden deserved at least a point for their efforts. But now Germany are tied with them as Group F runners-up, and their fate will be determined next week.

Sweden will take on Mexico, who are flying after six points in their first two matches. Germany will take on South Korea, who are 0-0-2 after falling to Mexico on Saturday.