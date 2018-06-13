How to Watch World Cup 2018 Online Without Cable (US)

Cancel all your plans for the next month, because it’s time for the 2018 World Cup. The sporting event so massive it only happens once every four years takes center stage from Russia, and as is always the case, every game and every goal will demand your attention.

And it’s easy to watch every game–even without cable. In the United States, all games will be broadcast on either Fox or Fox Sports 1 in English, and either Telemundo or NBC Universo in Spanish, and if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch all of these channels live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

All four of the World Cup channels–Fox (live in most markets), Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (Spanish) and NBC Universo (Spanish)–are included in the “Fubo Premier” bundle, which has a channel package that is largely tailored towards international soccer fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any World Cup game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it. Everything considered, this is your best option for enjoying the World Cup without cable.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets), Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo (Spanish), but not NBC Universo. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch every World Cup game live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials), allowing you to watch any game after it airs.

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 are both included in the “Sling Blue” package, while NBC Universo (but not Telemundo) is in the “Best of Spanish TV” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch any World Cup game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch a game live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

For much of the last four years, defending world champions Germany have been considered the favorites in Russia. With a steady defense led by all-world keeper Manuel Neuer, an embarrassment of riches in the midfield with Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira, and plenty of attacking talent up front with Thomas Muller and Marco Reus, the Germans are ranked No. 1 in the world. When Leroy Sane–who tallied 10 goals and 15 assists for one of the most dominant Premier League sides of all-time–doesn’t even make the team, you know it’s a stacked side.

That said, the recent results for Joachim Low’s side have been a bit underwhelming–a 2-1 loss to Austria and a meager 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia at home in their last two friendlies–and as such, Brazil, the team that suffered the historic 7-1 defeat to Germany in the 2014 semifinals, have surpassed the Germans as the favorite on the odds list.

The Brazilians have a ridiculous blend of attacking talent, featuring the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Willian and Philippe Coutinho, not to mention the best left back in the world, Marcelo. They’re in form, too, as they beat Germany in Berlin in a March friendly, and followed that up with a 2-0 win over Croatia and a 3-0 thumping of Austria earlier this month.

A rematch between Germany and Brazil in the final–assuming both teams win their group–is an undoubtedly compelling proposition, but this tournament is littered with talented sides capable of crashing the party.

Spain, despite a world ranking of 10th, can never be counted out, especially with the likes of David Silva, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets controlling the midfield. France is dripping with exciting attacking talent, as Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba are all capable of taking over this tournament. Argentina has Lionel Messi–enough said. Portugal, the defending Euro 2016 champ, has Cristiano Ronaldo–also enough said. Belgium has two of the best playmakers in the world in Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. Uruguay has two stud strikers–Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani–and a very strong midfield. And then there’s England, who have disappointed in the past couple World Cups, but anything is possible with Harry Kane up front and a lot of young talent around him.

Put it all together, and you have the recipe for a magical World Cup–not that that would be any different from any past iterations.