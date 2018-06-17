WWE Money in the Bank 2018: The Results & Highlights You Need to Know

Money in the Bank 2018 is here, and with it come the thrilling results of every scheduled match. There are several titles matches set, including the , and . There will also be the men’s and women’s ladder matches, where the winner of both will get a shot at becoming the next champion in their respective division.

The kickoff show for Money in the Bank 2018 starts at 6:00 p.m. EST, and the main event starts at 7:00 p.m. EST. In the meantime, check out our predictions for each match.

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Daniel Bryan and Big Cass initially fought each other at Backlash, but nothing they did there, or have done since, has been able to elevate the forced conflict into a genuinely compelling rivalry. It is unlikely that they would give Bryan the victory, however, as doing so would basically end their confrontation.

It’s much more likely that Cass comes out the winner, and the jeers he’ll receive for defeating Bryan will prolong the rivalry to Extreme Rules on July 15th.

Seth Rollins vs. Elias

A victory over Rollins would go a long way in solidifying Elias’ run as great. He would bring a great deal of charisma and fun were he to be the new Intercontinental Champion. Unfortunately, Rollins has been on a role as of late, and his swaggering charm in the ring makes him one of the most recognizable figures in the WWE currently. Ultimately, we see Rollins hanging onto his title a while longer.

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

Ignoring the lack of excitement that this match has drummed up, Lashley is the favorite. He hasn’t lost a singles match since returning to the WWE, and its highly unlikely that his first loss would come at the hands of Zayn, who’s gone out of his way to make fans despise him. Lashley wins here.

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Another match lacking in fan support, Reigns vs. Mahal is a match that was orchestrated by the WWE, and has failed to do much good for either wrestler. Reigns is one of the most polarizing babyfaces in all of wrestling, and Mahal is unpopular even as a heel. Expect the match to be a solid one, but besides Reigns turning heel, there isn’t much that can be done to make it into one of the evening’s highlights. Reigns wins.

Carmella vs. Asuka

Carmella reign as champion has been decent enough, but seeing her lose the title wouldn’t be as heartbreaking as some of the others on the match card. Asuka is an underdog favorite, but giving her a win here may take away from some of her underdog status. We think Carmella is ultimately going to retain her title.

Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

Undoubtedly one of the more anticipated matches of the evening, Jax and Rousey have been building up their rivalry for weeks. Rousey struggled with her microphone skills early on, but appears to have found her groove, and Jax, who has always been more compelling as a heel, has teased the meaner side of her persona in recent weeks. Despite Rousey’s popularity, however, we think Jax will hold onto the title for a bit longer.

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura has gotten a ton of momentum after his recent heel turn, and is no doubt the most exciting wrestler going into the match. Styles hasn’t wrestled in months, and some feel that he may be a bit rusty by comparison. Nevertheless, the WWE’s track record dictates that Styles will likely defend his title, and Nakamura, despite his infectious energy, will continue their rivalry.

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Samoa Joe vs. TBA (Big E, Kofi Kingston, or Xavier Woods)

The men’s ladder match is a stacked affair, with a number of viable contenders aiming to get their hands on the contract. We’ve yet to determine which member of The New Day will appear in the match, but we can say that the favorites heading into tonight are The Miz and Samoa Joe. Both have a ton of momentum, and Samoa Joe’s victory would mark a fresh addition to ladder match history. We’re going to lead in his favor.

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

Similar to the men’s ladder match, the women’s ladder match is jam-packed with talent. The favorites here are Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, both of whom have proven themselves top-notch fighters over the past year. Given the popularity of both, however, and predicting which would make for the best storyline if they were to win, we are going to side with Banks.

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have performed incredibly well as of late, but there’s no denying the stranglehold that The Bludgeon Brothers currently on the tag-team division. They have swagger, conviction, and the momentum of being adored by fans, so you should expect to retain their title and do so in memorable fashion.