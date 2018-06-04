WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Match Results & Spoilers June 4th

WWE Monday Night Raw is back tonight (June 4, 2018) from Toyota Center in Houston, and tonight’s episode will feature matches that continue to build up to the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV scheduled for later this month.

We will provide live updates and spoilers once the episode starts at 8:00 p.m. EST on the USA Network. Until then, here’s a preview of tonight’s matches:

A great deal of tonight’s episode will focus on teasers and warm-up matches for Money in the Bank. Braun Strowman will fight against Bobby Roode, both of whom are scheduled to appear in the men’s ladder match, and Natalya will fight Nia Jax, who will defend her Raw Woman’s Championship title against Ronda Rousey at MITB. Natalya is a ally of Rousey’s, so it will be interesting to see whether she attempts any payback against Jax on her behalf.

Last week on Raw, Jax openly taunted Rousey, suggesting not only a burgeoning rivalry but a potential heel turn for Jax, who’s spent her championship tenure as a babyface. Learn more about Jax and the odds of her turning heel at Money in the Bank below.

The episode’s centerpiece match will be Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens. Both superstars are scheduled to appear in the Money in the Bank ladder match, and have squared off regularly since 2015. Balor beat Braun Strowman via disqualification last episode, so its likely that he will be aiming for a more empathetic win against Owens.

Tonight is also rumored to mark the return of Roman Reigns, after the wrestler missed last week’s show. Dave Meltzer, journalist Figure Four Online, was quoted as saying: “For this weekend, Roman Reigns will not be on the Raw tour, but he is scheduled to return on Monday for television.”

Reigns will compete for the against Jinder Mahal at the upcoming Money in the Bank, so it would make sense that WWE try to get as much as exposure for him as possible in the weeks leading up to it.

If you want to sit front row at #RAW or #SDLive, be prepared to catch some flying Superstars! pic.twitter.com/ktMSdXKupe — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2018

Conversely, rumors surrounding Brock Lesnar suggest that we won’t be seeing much of the Universal Champion until after Money in the Bank (which he is participating in). Cageside Seats reports that Lesnar will be sitting out a majority of the upcoming events, including episodes of Monday Night Raw, until he begins prep for SummerSlam on August 18th, where he is likely to face off against Reigns.

Also be sure to keep an eye on The B-Team, who have been getting lots of exposure lately on Monday Night Raw. Last week, Kurt Angle announced a Tag Team Battle Royal among several Raw teams to determine the next contenders for the Raw tag team championship.

It wouldn’t make a ton of sense to have another team win the match after building up lots of momentum around The B-Team for the past few weeks, so expect to see Dallas and Axel standing triumphant at the end of the battle royal and ready to face the “Deleters of Worlds” for the tag team titles at Money in the Bank.