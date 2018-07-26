Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid ICC Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In a rematch of last season’s Europa League semifinal, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will meet in an International Champions Cup match in Singapore on Thursday.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the match (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ESPNU.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Additionally, if you aren’t able to watch the match live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPNU is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on when signing up for your free trial.

ESPN Platforms

The match can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

The Europa League semifinal matchup between these teams was a good one, with Madrid advancing–and ultimately beating Marseille in the final–2-1 on aggregate. This is an opportunity for the Gunners to grab “revenge,” though both squads will look much different this time around.

Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernandez and new signing Thomas Lemar will all miss out after helping France win the World Cup, while Diego Costa, Koke, Filipe Luis, Diego Godin and Sime Vrsaljko are all getting some much deserved rest, as well.

For Arsenal, the biggest change comes on the sideline, where Unai Emery takes over for Arsene Wenger after the latter’s 22-year reign as manager. As such, the Gunners are one of the more compelling teams this tournament, as it will be interesting to see the squad’s tactics under the new leader. Arsenal actually have quite a few members of the projected first team in Singapore–Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aaron Ramsay, Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Hector Bellerin–so this could serve as a somewhat accurate preview of the upcoming season.

Of course, this match also offers a potential first look at new players in new shirts. Atletico won’t have Lemar, as previously mentioned, but former Villarreal 22-year-old Rodrigo will be with the team. For Arsenal, newcomers Sokratis, Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichsteiner and 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi are all ready to go for their new squad.

It may just be a warm-up, and it may not be nearly as intense as the Europa League semifinal, but Thursday’s matchup has plenty of entertainment value.