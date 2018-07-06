Brian Ortega Record, Highlights & Net Worth

Brian Ortega (14-0, NC) heading into this week was the No. 1 ranked featherweight challenger in the world, but after abrupt, disheartening news this week, his plans for this weekend have been put on temporary hiatus.

Ortega, 27, one of the selling points for UFC’s seventh annual International Fight Week, was originally scheduled for a co-main event spot before plans changed:

Thank you to everyone who showed mad love and respect for me out there in the open workout. All of you fight fans truly brighten up my spirit 🙏🏼 — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) July 5, 2018

Here are some things you should know about Ortega as we wait for his next challenger to emerge:

Short Bio:

Ortega has won three UFC Fight of the Night awards.

He won two Performance of the Night awards for his finishes of Cub Swanson and Frankie Edgar.

Ortega, 27, was expelled from four high schools for fighting by 17. His dad was an undocumented Mexican immigrant, who later brought his mother over to build a better life for their children.

Ortega’s first UFC fight, a first-round submission victory (1:39) against Mike De La Torre in July 2014, was overturned and ruled a “no contest” after he tested positive for drostanolone in a post-fight screening. He later apologized for the failed test, saying his coaches “were unaware” of his use.

Next Fight:

TBA after champion Max Holloway (19-3) withdrew from scheduled UFC Featherweight Championship fight at UFC 226 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday due to concussion symptoms.’

Last Fight:

Defeated Edgar (23-6-1) via first-round knockout (4:44), earning Performance of the Night, at UFC 222 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Strengths:

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Durability

Weaknesses:

Hittable, Very susceptible to being countered with combination punching

Highlights:

Greatest Accomplishment:

Ortega was the first fighter to ever knock out former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar.

Net Worth:

Estimated around $2.5-3 million following his knockout of Edgar as of 2018.

Current Odds:

Since the announcement of the scheduled title fight, Ortega remained the betting underdog prior to Holloway being pulled for Saturday, according to Oddsshark.com.