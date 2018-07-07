Russia vs Croatia Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Quarters Online in USA

Hosts Russia, who haven’t appeared in a World Cup semifinal since 1966 when they were the Soviet Union, will attempt to continue their fairy-tale run when they take on an undefeated Croatia side in the quarterfinals Saturday in Sochi.

Preview

Russia had four losses–including one to Austria–and three draws–including one at home to Turkey–in their seven matches leading up to the World. Now, following a dramatic penalty-shootout win against Spain, they’re in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1970.

It’s a reminder of either just how little separation there is between teams at this level, or how big of an advantage it is to play at home, or maybe a little bit of both. Whatever the reasoning, the Russians are much further than anyone was expecting.

And once again on Saturday, they’ll be the underdogs.

Croatia has been a real force this tournament. After going 3-0-0 with a plus-six goal differential in what was a very solid group with Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland, they survived a battle against Denmark in the Round of 16, winning via penalty kicks. Zlatko Dalic’s team has plenty of veteran firepower in the attack with the likes of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic, and they’ve been really solid defensively, allowing just two goals all tournament.

Ultimately, Croatian seems like a strong bet to return to the World Cup semis for the first time since they finished third in France in 1998, but as we’ve seen already this tournament, the hosts aren’t going to go down without a fight.

The winner will play Wednesday, July 11, in Moscow.