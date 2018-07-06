Derrick Lewis: Record, Highlights & Net Worth

Derrick Lewis is currently the No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender in the world.

Lewis, 33, is scheduled to fight Saturday as UFC concludes its seventh annual International Fight Week. Lewis, intimidating in presence, made a few light-hearted jokes with current Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who will fight Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title later in the night, to show his softer side during a UFC 226 press conference Thursday:

Here is what else you need to know about Lewis:

Short Bio:

Two weeks after graduating from high school, Lewis was charged with aggravated assault and put on probation.

Two years later, while attending Kilgore College on a full scholarship for football, Lewis violated his probation and was sentenced to five years in jail, but ended up serving only three-and-a-half before he was released.

He married his longtime girlfriend, April, in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 17, 2017; the couple have three children together: two boys, aged four and five, and a 13-year old daughter.

Career Record:

Lewis’ career Mixed Martial Arts record is 19-5, with one “no contest” against Jeremiah Constant dating back to January 2012.

Next Fight:

He is scheduled to take on No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou (11-2) at UFC 226 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

Me and @francis_ngannou if the fight would have happened 2 years ago 🌚#ripkimbo https://t.co/oqWvh5MAUQ — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) June 26, 2018

Last Fight:

Defeated Marcin Tybura via third-round TKO (2:48) at UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Medeiros in February.

Strengths:

Power, Ground and Pound

Weaknesses:

Cardio, Fighting off of his back

Highlights:

Greatest Accomplishment:

Brutally knocking out Travis Browne at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Browne in February 2017.

Net Worth:

Estimated around $3.2 million based on career earnings as of 2018.

Current Odds:

Lewis is currently the +295 betting underdog against Ngannou, according to Oddshark.com.