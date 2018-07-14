How to DVR the World Cup Final Without Cable

One of the biggest events–sports or otherwise–in the world, the World Cup final is set to get underway Sunday when France and Croatia go head-to-head inside Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Fortunately, if you can’t watch the game live, there are still plenty of ways to DVR it and watch later.

Even without a cable box or a TV, you can DVR the World Cup final (or watch it live) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The “Fubo Premier” bundle, which includes both Fox (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast), comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR service (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours). You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then DVR the game (you can also watch it live if you want) and watch later. You’ll be able to watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Moreover, what makes FuboTV the best option for watching the game later is the “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the game (both the English and Spanish broadcast) on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it. So, even if you don’t sign up for FuboTV until Monday, or if you simply forget to DVR the game, you can still watch it via FuboTV until Wednesday at about 1 p.m. ET.

Hulu With Live TV

“Hulu with Live TV,” which gives you access to a bundle of live television channels in addition to Hulu’s on-demand streaming library, comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, as well as the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then DVR the game, then watch it later on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

While DVR isn’t included in the main “Sling Blue” package (which you’ll need for access to Fox), you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both “Sling Blue” and the DVR add-on, and you can then DVR the game to watch later.

You can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

This is one of the most surprising World Cup finals we’ve ever seen.

France was dubbed as one of the favorites at the start of the tournament, so it’s not surprising to see them in Moscow even though they faced a murderer’s row of opponents–Argentina, Uruguay, Belgium–in the knockout rounds, but Croatia certainly wasn’t expected to make it this far, especially after finishing behind Iceland and needing to win a playoff game against Greece just to qualify for the World Cup.

But here we are. France’s supreme talent in the form of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante has shined as expected, while Croatia’s combination of a stellar midfield (Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Ivan Rakitic), strong defense and a never-say-die attitude (they’ve come from behind in all three of their knockout-stage games, and they’ve won two of those via PK’s) has them in their first-ever World Cup final.

France are the favorites, and it’s hard to argue considering who they’ve knocked off, along with Croatia’s potentially tired legs, but that doesn’t matter. This is the World Cup final, and especially in a tournament where unexpected results have been the norm, anything is possible.

Will the talented Les Bleus capture World Cup title No. 2? Or will Croatia bring the trophy home to a population of just over four million? Either way, it’s going to be a thriller. Whether it’s live or on DVR, just make sure you watch.