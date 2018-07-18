ESPYS 2018 Awards Show Date, Time & Channel

The 2018 ESPYs are here. Get the rundown on what time the show starts, the red carpet info, how to watch the show online, award recipients, and additional show details. Read on below for all the info.

ESPY AWARDS 2018 DATE AND TIME: The awards show date for the ESPYs is July 18, 2018, as the show generally takes place during the month of July. The show will run from 8 – 11 p.m. ET. It’s the 26th edition of the show and is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

ESPYS 2018 CHANNEL ON TV: The awards show airs on the ABC Network. You can find here access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

ESPYS 2018 RED CARPET TIME & CHANNEL: The ESPY Awards may air on ABC, but the red carpet is on the ESPN channel. The special 2018 ESPYS Live on The Red Carpet airs from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and from 7 – 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

HOW TO WATCH THE ESPYS ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both packages, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPYS 2018 HOST: This year’s awards show is being hosted by recently retired, professional race car driver, Danica Patrick. She is the first female in the history of the show, to ever host the ESPYs, according to NJ.com. Last year’s host was Peyton Manning.

JIMMY V. PERSEVERANCE AWARD RECIPIENT 2018: The 2018 recipient of the Jimmy V. Perseverance Award is Jim Kelly. Kelly is receiving the honor for his battle with cancer.

PAT TILLMAN AWARD FOR SERVICE RECIPIENT 2018: Jake Woods is this year’s recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

MUHAMMAD ALI HUMANITARIAN AWARD 2018 FINALISTS: These finalists include WWE Superstar John Cena, Seattle Seahawk Doug Baldwin, Golden States Warrior Kevin Durant and Houston Texan J.J. Watt, according to Last Word on Pro Wrestling. The winner will be announced at the 2018 Humanitarian Awards on ESPN, on July 19, 2018. The Humanitarian Awards air from 7 – 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

ARTHUR ASHE COURAGE AWARD RECIPIENTS 2018: This year’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award recipients are the survivors of former US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual misconduct and assault incidents over the years. According to Newsweek, they are receiving the awards in recognition of their bravery for speaking out against Nassar.