Federer vs Anderson Live Stream: How to Watch Wimbledon Quarterfinal Online

Ho-hum. It’s another Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance for Roger Federer, who seeks a fifth straight and 13th overall trip to the semifinals at the All-England Club when he takes on No. 8 seed Kevin Anderson on Wednesday in London.

Preview

Already the owner of the most Wimbledon titles–eight–in history, Federer is playing like he’s going to add another to his resume. Not only has he yet to drop a set through four matches at the All-England Club this year, but he hasn’t had his serve broken, and it wasn’t until his last match against Adrian Mannarino that he faced his first break point. He’s absolutely rolling, and he’s conserving energy, as his longest match was an hour and 45 minutes against Mannarino.

Anderson, meanwhile, is coming off a four-set win over Gael Monfils that saw three of those sets go to a tiebreaker. The match was a minute shy of three-and-a-half hours, so his physical condition will certainly be tested against the fresher Federer, but he’s certainly not lacking confidence.

“I feel like a lot of aspects of my game can give him a lot of trouble,” Anderson said. “I’m a big player, big serve. I’m going to have to really take it to him.”

Still, Anderson faces a major uphill battle here. Not only is Federer the best of all time on the Wimbledon grass, and not only is Anderson historically not great on the grass (he’s never been to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon before this year), but the 32-year-old South African has never won a set off Fed-Ex anywhere. Federer has won all four of the previous head-to-head matchups, most recently taking down Anderson 6-1, 6-1 at the 2015 Cincinnati Masters.

The winner of this one will face either John Isner or Milos Raonic in the semifinals on Friday.