John Wall: Memes Inspired By His Team USA Picture

Team USA is holding a minicamp this week in Las Vegas, and one player in particular has stood out.

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has become a meme sensation Thursday. Not because of anything he did on the court, but specifically because social media is having a good time with his official photo:

The Wizards may have deleted the tweet but dont worry thanks to the power of screenshots Saw the sun come up leaving Sapphire straight to USA mini camp John Wall can live forever pic.twitter.com/bkyaC0kJlg — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) July 26, 2018

Thanks, Wob.

On the surface, Wall seems a bit tired, but the rest of Twitter has gotten pretty creative. Heck, even Wall’s mom got in on the fun:

John Wall's mom is ruthless 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PrJbQpzd5j — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 26, 2018

Here are some of the best responses and memes to Wall’s Team USA picture:

john wall looks like the dude from a bachelor party who disappears for 48 hours and nobody can find pic.twitter.com/WFJ6D22Dtx — Joon Lee (@joonlee) July 26, 2018

This is an obvious reference to the movie, The Hangover.

Ladies and gentleman, your newest member of the Denver Nuggets, John Wall! — 🗽 (@KevKnoxBurner) July 26, 2018

(Get it? Denver? Colorado? Marijuana Joke)

A new video shows John Wall felt just like us when DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Warriorshttps://t.co/wuchowXGY3 — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) July 26, 2018

Come to think of it, this is exactly how I felt when I heard about Cousins signing with the Warriors, too.

John Wall aka Mr Glass 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CO8RAfBpUX — Gilbert Arenas (@GilbertAgent0) July 26, 2018

Wall does kind of look like a few well-known characters, doesn’t he?

John Wall low key looks like Craig's dad from Friday After Next pic.twitter.com/rC1gkh8KDJ — Sarah Levenson 😀✡ (@_slevisa_) July 26, 2018

In my Allen Iverson voice: We talking about PRACTICE! Not a game. We talking about PRACTICE John Wall! https://t.co/EQXN00cvU6 — Terrance Harris (@TerranceHarris) July 26, 2018

THIS IS NOT GAME! NOT A GAME!

John Wall: profile pic vs. tagged photo pic.twitter.com/yDj0L8H6dC — Ashley Young (@young_ashleye) July 26, 2018

John Wall out here lookin like Schoolboy Q pic.twitter.com/CpUGIAalvE — THC (@SinrOne) July 26, 2018

John Wall has been up for a minimum of 72 straight hours sipping Henny and playing blackjack pic.twitter.com/n9pbILj7Od — Born Salty (@cjzero) July 26, 2018

John Wall and the weird dude at the bus station who says John Wall is the best player in the east are now the same person pic.twitter.com/UuVmlNd8hg — Kyle (@designatedkyle) July 26, 2018

iHob vs iHop John Wall edition 😂 pic.twitter.com/dYldUmQkfJ — Boston Sports Report™ (@BSRdotnet) July 26, 2018

I’d like to formally nominate John Wall as the new “10 Guy”. I miss that meme. It needs a comeback anyway pic.twitter.com/WeJ6PKTkxs — Ben Cutler (@TuckerThaTruckr) July 26, 2018