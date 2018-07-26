John Wall: Memes Inspired By His Team USA Picture

Team USA is holding a minicamp this week in Las Vegas, and one player in particular has stood out.
Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has become a meme sensation Thursday. Not because of anything he did on the court, but specifically because social media is having a good time with his official photo:
Thanks, Wob.
On the surface, Wall seems a bit tired, but the rest of Twitter has gotten pretty creative. Heck, even Wall’s mom got in on the fun:
Here are some of the best responses and memes to Wall’s Team USA picture:
This is an obvious reference to the movie, The Hangover.
(Get it? Denver? Colorado? Marijuana Joke)
Come to think of it, this is exactly how I felt when I heard about Cousins signing with the Warriors, too.
Wall does kind of look like a few well-known characters, doesn’t he?
THIS IS NOT GAME! NOT A GAME!