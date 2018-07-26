John Wall: Memes Inspired By His Team USA Picture

John Wall: Memes Inspired By His Team USA Picture

  • Published
  • Updated
John Wall

Team USA is holding a minicamp this week in Las Vegas, and one player in particular has stood out.

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has become a meme sensation Thursday. Not because of anything he did on the court, but specifically because social media is having a good time with his official photo:

Thanks, Wob.

On the surface, Wall seems a bit tired, but the rest of Twitter has gotten pretty creative. Heck, even Wall’s mom got in on the fun:

Here are some of the best responses and memes to Wall’s Team USA picture:

This is an obvious reference to the movie, The Hangover.

(Get it? Denver? Colorado? Marijuana Joke)

Come to think of it, this is exactly how I felt when I heard about Cousins signing with the Warriors, too.

Wall does kind of look like a few well-known characters, doesn’t he?

THIS IS NOT GAME! NOT A GAME!

Read More
,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook