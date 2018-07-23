What Team Is Johnny Manziel Playing For Now?

Heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeere’s Johnny!

Johnny Manziel is on the move again Sunday. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback out of Texas A&M, currently playing in the Canadian Football League, is included in a five-player trade involving the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes:

Manziel, in the midst of getting his life back on track, has been given a tremendous opportunity as he heads to Montreal following the trade. He will be reunited with current Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman, who was the head coach at Texas A&M from 2008-11, and the coach who first recruited Manziel:

Johnny Manziel reunited with former Texas A&M coach Mike Sherman in trade to @CFL's @MTLAlouettes. https://t.co/fre2MI9eUo — Jim Reineking (@jimreineking) July 23, 2018

Manziel redshirted his freshman year in 2011. He became the starter for Texas A&M in 2012 under Sherman’s successor, Kevin Sumlin, who is now the head coach at the University of Arizona.

Hamilton originally signed Manziel in May, but never received playing time because of Jeremiah Masoli. The Tiger-Cats’ starter and former Oregon Ducks quarterback tied a CFL record with nine consecutive 300-yard passing games before the team’s Week 5 bye.

Manziel will have the opportunity to not only play under Sherman, but play in an offensive system familiar to him. The potentially dynamic Manziel, now with an avenue to carve out a starting position, adds intrigue, and most importantly, eyeballs, to the CFL.

Now that the very excellent Jeremiah Masoli has fully laid the Heisman straight arm to Johnny Manziel’s hopes of playing (barring injury), I hope Hamilton trades him soon. Good or bad, the league will be even more interesting with Manziel actually playing. — Steve Warne™🎙 (@TSNSteve) July 5, 2018

It’s likely Manziel attempts his first career CFL pass, and rush, sooner rater than later.