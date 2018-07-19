Kiara Mia: Porn Star Goes on Date With Jimmy Garoppolo

Kiara Mia is the 41-year-old porn star who was seen out on a date with Jimmy Garoppolo in Beverly Hills. TMZ reports that Mia and Garoppolo, 26, went to Avra, a swanky restaurant, on the night of July 18. The article describes Garoppolo as having a “big smile on his face” at the end of the date.

According to Mia’s IMDb page, she only entered the adult industry in 2011, when she was in her thirties. The profile describes Mia as spending “fourteen years trying to break into the mainstream prior to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. Mia, a fluent Spanish speaker, has appeared in movies for Evil Angel, Diabolic Video, Wicked Pictures, Bang Productions, Elegant Angel, and Zero Tolerance. In 2015, Mia was nominated for MILF/Cougar Artist of the Year at the Adult Video News awards.

1. Mia Says She Is ‘Empowering Women to Live Their Best Life;

On her Twitter page (Warning, link contains extremely graphic sexual content), Mia refers to herself as the number one international porn star and says that she “out of retirement.” Over on her Instagram page, Mia writes that she “Empowering woman to live their best life by unleashing their sexi behind closed doors.” While on her official website,

(Warning, link contains extremely graphic sexual content) Mia lists the types of pornography she is willing to perform in as well as writing that she is “F***ing [her] private clients” and “F***ing your favorite celebrities.” Mia’s website URL is “KeepingUpWithMia.” In 2013, Mia performed in a Kardashian themed porn spoof titled Keeping Up With Mia.

2. Mia Says She Grew Up in a ‘Strict Latino Home’

Mia has appeared in more than 90 pornographic films. Mia described her upbringing in Los Angeles in a 2014 interview with Mens’ Magazine Daily saying, ” grew up in a strict Latino home. I grew up in an alcoholic home. My dad was an abusive alcoholic. My mom was an enabler and she never left my dad. She was of the belief that no matter what a man does you don’t leave. I was the only child for 10 years. Childhood was basically full of fear and anxiety. I was always scared about when my dad was going to come home and beat my mom. I never thought about playing or friends. It was just always this fear about wondering if my dad was going to come home drunk that night. My brother was born when I was eleven years old and I’m not sure what that triggered but my dad never hit my mom again. I would say my childhood started when my brother was born. He was the angel and the prayer I had been praying for since I was a little girl. My parents were born again Christian so I grew up in like a really spiritual house but it wasn’t so much religious as we were Christian. My dad was an amazing, amazing man when he was sober. He was a total Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. They’re both very caring, loving, nurturing, and would give you the shirt off their back. That was amazing. They were very loving parents and I’m grateful for that so yeah that was my childhood up to that point.”

3. Porn Icon Lexington Steele Described Mia as His Favorite Latina Porn Star

Male pornographic actor Lexington Steele said in a 2015 interview (Warning, link contains extremely graphic sexual content) that Mia was his favorite Latina adult actress. In 2014, Mia and Steele appeared the movie Lex’s Point of View. Mia described getting into the porn industry in her Mens’ Mag Daily interview saying, “Yes, definitely. I was actually in a relationship at the time. I’ve never really been a conservative person. I’ve always had an amazing heart and an amazing soul. I’m a giver. I’d never really been that conservative Christian girl. Getting into the porn industry was basically about me. I wanted to make a million dollars in three years.”

4. Garoppolo Was Previously Linked to Model Alexandra King

Garoppolo was previously linked to model Alexandra King. She posted a photo of the pair together on February 14, 2018, saying, “My valentine.” TMZ reported in May 2018 that Garoppolo was seen outside of a bar in San Jose, Paper Plane. The site says the pair were seen flirting and canoodling inside of the bar where the 49ers quarterback was partying with Jay Glazar.