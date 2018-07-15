Does Kylian Mbappe Have a Wife? Is He Married?

France’s Kylian Mbappe does not have a wife, but has been linked to potential girlfriend Alicia Aylies. At just 19 years old, Mbappe was one of the youngest players to compete at the 2018 World Cup, so he has plenty of time. According to The Sun, Aylies was the 2017 Miss France, and was spotted attending a PSG match back in May. Aylies has also been seen in Russia supporting France in the stands.

During the tournament, Mbappe has taken the world by storm both on and off the pitch. Not only has he been one of France’s top players, but he has agreed to donate the money he makes during the World Cup to charity. As for his stellar play, it has even surprised Mbappe.

“It is unbelievable. It is the dream of dreams, the dream of the future, everything,” Mbappe told ESPN. “I don’t have the words. Not even in my wildest dreams, and I am a big dreamer, would I have imagined this. There is still one more step to take, but we are proud of what we have done.”

Learn more about Mbappe’s rumored girlfriend.

Alicia Won the 2017 Miss France & 2016 Miss French Guiana

Aylies has won numerous pageants including Miss France in 2017, and Miss French Guiana in 2016. According to The Sun, she is the first person to win both contests. She also represented France in the 2017 Miss Universe contest. Aylies was born in Martinique, and won the contest over 29 other participants. Aylies was a bit surprised to have won as she was not entirely pleased with her performance, but noted it was a big moment for women of color in France.

“I felt like I was not at the top of my game,” Aylies told Europe 1 (translated). “I was surprised, the emotion overwhelmed me at once. I was really moved. I felt like I was not in top shape…I felt stressed…People might need to see a Miss France of color.”

Here’s a look at Aylies winning the crown in an emotional moment.



Dating Rumors Started After Alicia Attended a PSG Match in May & Was Also Spotted Attending the World Cup in Russia

When Mbappe is not playing for the France national team, he can be seen playing for Paris Saint-Germain, commonly referred to as PSG. According to The Sun, Mbappe and Aylies were first linked in May when she was spotted attending one of the PSG matches. Aylies also attended some of France’s matches in Russia at the 2018 World Cup, and posted photos on Instagram from the match. Neither Mbappe or Aylies has publicly confirmed they are dating.

According to The Express, Aylies was born on the French island of Martinique on April 21, 1998. Aylies’ dad, Philippe Allies, is an environmental manager, while her mom, Marie-Chantal Belfry, is a driving school instructor.

Alicia Is Studying Law at the University of French Guiana

In addition to her modeling career, Aylies is studying law at the University of French Guiana, per The Sun. She spends most of her time in either Paris or Matoury. Here’s how Madamenoire.com described French Guiana.