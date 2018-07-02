LeBron Lakers Memes: Funniest Jokes & GIFS on James, Kobe

Lebron leaving Cleveland and heading to the lakers like.. pic.twitter.com/w3PapRhOJj — Lebronsbag (@SandieLove) July 2, 2018

LeBron James is headed to the Lakers. It’s official. And that’s sent the meme and joke writers into overdrive. Here are some of the best memes, jokes, and GIFs about LeBron’s big move to Los Angeles. Many of them deal with Kobe Bryant.

Clevland Cavs fans after hearing Lebron james left for the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/sBGwkXZ77U — Pop Art Modern (@PopArtModern) July 2, 2018

LeBron is always a popular meme subject. The memes flew when he expressed exasperation on the court at teammate J.R. Smith during the playoffs when Smith appeared to forget the score. They’re flying again with the news that James is headed to LA.

Many fans said they might turn into Lakers fans. Or find a way to like LeBron James and not become Lakers fans.

I will follow LEBRON into the gates of hell https://t.co/b6uM69TCbI — Bills fan (@houdaphuck) July 2, 2018

Here’s what you need to know:

LeBron’s Deal Is Worth $154 Million

Lebron leaving the cavs on the way to Lakers pic.twitter.com/7PPk2OFK7V — 👑Haitian Papi 🇭🇹🇧🇷 (@i_kevsl) July 2, 2018

LeBron James is already a very wealthy man (his net worth already exceeds $275 million).

Trynna figure out how to root for Lebron but not the Lakers pic.twitter.com/DIjJnMtp4Z — Nick Flowers (@_NickFlowers_) July 2, 2018

As one of the best players to ever play the game, that’s not surprising nor is it unexpected. However, his new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers will put more gold in his coffers.

Remember when last year everyone said it was impossible for Lebron to end up with the Lakers… pic.twitter.com/2SEJL088D9 — DA(nDDn)Y (@SheWantsDaDanny) July 2, 2018

According to Yahoo Sports, the deal is worth $154 million over four years.

Lakers fans ain’t even lakers fans😂Lebron brought y’all back to life lol pic.twitter.com/PbxpSZr6cE — Jaden Gibbs (@_jadengibbs) July 2, 2018

According to Yahoo Sports, the Lakers were in a strong position to obtain James because they had room in their cap, giving them almost $50 million available to play ball. James announced the big deal through Klutch Sports, which is his agency.

Lebron to lakers. Who gonna make the Cavs jordan face meme pic.twitter.com/mDROPq4KEh — Jason Burgess (@GoodReverendDoc) July 2, 2018

You can see the tweet from Klutch Sports making the big announcement here.

This is LeBron’s Longest Deal Since 2010

All the bandwagon Warriors fans after learning Lebron signed to the Lakers 💀💀😂 pic.twitter.com/ZttZqQjdR3 — El Caballo 🤘🏻 (@MrHydro210) July 2, 2018

Expect LeBron to stick around longer here. According to ESPN, the contract locks him in for more years than any of his contracts has since 2010.

LMAOOOO RT @iamwizz__: cavs fans following lebron to the lakers pic.twitter.com/yXsiojM3Wn — HALL OF FAME (@LT_Legend) July 2, 2018

That year, he signed on with the Heat for a term of six years, ESPN reports, adding that it’s not the first time during his storied career that James has been a free agent. It’s still a rare opportunity for a team to get a shot at him, though.

When you wake up from a nap to See LeBron isn’t going to the Spurs pic.twitter.com/IIVL8ngs7n — Chubby Sigma aka the bad guy Ug-Li (@JustJohnell) July 2, 2018

LeBron James is 33-years-old. He’s played in the NBA for 15 seasons.

LeBron Is One of the League’s Highest Scoring Players

Lebron to the Lakers?! pic.twitter.com/haElK7Who7 — Tyrone from Accounting (@KaptainIV) July 2, 2018

LeBron scored an average of 27.5 points per game last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“He also set career-highs in rebounds (9.1 per game), assists (8.6 per game) and appearances (82 games),” NBA.com reports.

Lonzo Ball, LeBron James and Moe Wagner all play for the Lakers now…. pic.twitter.com/RmNy4PF1v8 — Avery Pelwecki (@apelwecki19) July 2, 2018

The Lakers haven’t made the playoffs in the past five years, NBA.com reports, so LeBron joins a youthful team that could use his dominance on a team that has seen many star players over the years.

Lebron is a Laker. In other news, tomorrow is Monday. I will wake up & go to my mediocre job & live my mediocre life. pic.twitter.com/iOVKzBTZDr — beal (@BealKnows) July 2, 2018

The Lakers haven’t won a championship since 2010. In case you’re counting, Sports Illustrated reports that James has won three and Kobe has won five. All of Bryant’s championships were with the Lakers.

Kobe Bryant Tweeted, ‘I LOVE IT’

ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne obtained Kobe Bryant’s reaction: “Kobe Bryant will have a lot to say about LeBron in due time. For now, he says in all caps, ‘I LOVE IT.'”

LeBron on his way to LA to play with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/p7Yin5CJRU — EE »Home« (@ThePhenomenalEE) July 2, 2018

Bryant then wrote on Twitter, “Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness @JeanieBuss @MagicJohnson and RP well done!!! 🙌🏾”

That feeling when you may not be the greatest Laker ever anymore… pic.twitter.com/JKkMNKMeaB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2018

Kobe has courted controversy when he’s been perceived as having slighted James in comments in the past (such as saying he needed to figure out how to win championships), so his reaction was closely watched.

Sports Illustrated notes that Kobe Bryant and LeBron James were teammates on two USA Olympic teams in the past.