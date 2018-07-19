WATCH: Magic Johnson Is ‘Not Scared’ of Warriors

Good news, Lakers fans! Magic Johnson isn’t scared of the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations once again appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to discuss where the organization is headed, as well as their plan in place to compete with the Warriors in the immediate future:

In the interview, Johnson also revealed key details about the organization’s meeting earlier this summer with LeBron James, who eventually signed a four-year, $154 contract with the team this offseason.

Magic, who admitted to Kimmel throughout the interview of his innate and competitive nature through the years, just welcomes the challenge of possibly meeting the Warriors at some point in the postseason in the near future.

Johnson also revealed other Lakers’ key acquisitions this offseason, including re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the additions of Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee through free agency, were all consulted with James beforehand. In the case of Rondo and McGee, both players have playoff experience and come from previous championship environments – Rondo with the Boston Celtics, and McGee more recently playing for the aforementioned Warriors.

Magic also cracked other jokes, including his $500,000 fine from the NBA for his last Kimmel appearance.