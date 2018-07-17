MLB All-Star Game Canceled? Rain Likely to Clear Up for Start

Baseball fans in Washington D.C. spent the majority of the afternoon inside as rain put the 2018 MLB All-Star Game in danger. Will the All-Star Game be canceled? All signs point to the weather clearing up in time for the first pitch. CBS Washington is reporting the rain is not expected to impact the start of the game.

According to CBS Sports, fans have to look back to 1990 to find an MLB All-Star Game delayed by rain. The latest weather reports show the game is expected to proceed as scheduled, but it would likely be played on Wednesday night in the event the game was postponed due to weather. The last time MLB had to postpone an All-Star Game was in 1969, and the event was played the next night. CBS Sports’ detailed the history of weather impacting the All-Star game.

1952: Game called after four innings due to rain.

1961: Game called after nine innings with the score tied 1-1 due to rain.

1969: Game postponed due to rain and played the next day.

1990: Game delayed approximately one hour by rain.

The Washington Post reported there is a “slight” chance of rain during game time at 8 p.m. Eastern.

According to Accuweather, there is a 43 percent chance of rain at 8 p.m. in the Nationals Park area. This number goes up to 47 percent at 9 p.m., and 51 percent at 10 p.m. Here’s the Accuweather forecast in the area for this evening.

“A shower or thunderstorm early this evening; turning out clear, breezy and humid,” per Accuweather.

The latest photos from Nationals Park show a bit of sunshine creeping through the sky which is a promising sign for tonight’s game.

LIVE UPDATE FROM OUR #ALLSTARGAME WEATHER DESK: 🌞😃 pic.twitter.com/78SMNXeu9f — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) July 17, 2018

The DMV Weather Page is optimistic that tonight’s game will take place.

“Rain and even clouds associated with an approaching cold front should move ESE of the DMV region by approximately 8pm tonight, setting the stage for a nice night for all…especially the 2018 MLB All-Star Game in D.C.,” DMV Weather reported.

As for the game itself, OddsShark reported the American League is a slight favorite over the National League. OddsShark explained the series history and latest odds.

Odds for the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game have hit the board and the home National League squad is a +120 underdog, with the American League coming in at -140. This has been an evenly matched series since its incarnation in 1933, with the overall series at 43-43-2, but the AL enters this year’s Midsummer Classic on a five-game win streak, while also winning an amazing 17 of the last 21.

Bryce Harper kicked off the festivities by winning the Home Run Derby in dramatic fashion. It was a big moment for Harper given the contest was in his home ballpark. We will see if tonight’s All-Star game has more magic planned, weather permitting. The Nationals Max Sherzer hopes to continue the hometown feel, as the pitcher gets the start for the National League. The Red Sox Chris Sale will take the mound for the American League. The winning league no longer gains home field advantage in the World Series.