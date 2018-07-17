MLB All Star Game: Odds, Betting Pick & Predictions

The National League looks to snap their losing streak in the MLB All-Star Game when they host the American League at Nationals Park. Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale will take the mound for the AL, while Max Scherzer will pitch in his home stadium to start things off for the NL. Odds have the AL as a slight favorite, but it’s truly a toss-up between two loaded rosters.

MLB All Star Game Odds

In this classic matchup, which first started in 1933, the AL are the current odds favorite at -140. The NL, losers of five straight despite playing host in three, are the dogs on Tuesday at +120.

The run total for the All-Star game is set at 7. OddsShark.com notes that over the last 12 All-Star games, eight of them had run totals under seven.

If you want a little run support, you could grab the NL on the spread +1.5 runs at -180. Conversely, you could take the AL laying 1.5 runs at +150.

MLB All Star Game Betting Prediction

Full disclosure: I’m not touching either side in this game.

Who cares if the AL has won five straight? If the rosters are different every year, why does it matter?

Here’s what I know: Just about every pitcher in this All-Star game is a stud. Also, every hitter will be trying to hit homers to win MVP and not have to run.

Honestly, the starting pitchers don’t matter either. Sale and Scherzer get the honor of starting, but there’s little chance either lasts more than an inning. Scherzer has appeared in six All-Star Games, and has faced a total of 14 batters. Sale has done slightly better, facing 28 batters over seven innings in seven All-Star Games.

The NL has not only lost five straight, they haven’t done much in those games. Since slapping the AL 8-0 in Kansas City in 2012, the National League has scored just nine runs in five games.

If you’re looking for the secret to the AL’s success, it’s really not that simple. They have Mike Trout, and the NL does not. The Angels phenom has won two MVP awards in the last four All-Star Games, and is slugging 1.000 in 15 plate appearances at the event.

Without home-field advantage on the line, this All-Star game is about fun. Home runs are fun. If I had to take a side for Tuesday, I’d only take the AL because Bryce Harper won the Home Run Derby. Derby winners have previously reported fatigue following the event, and the NL losing their best slugger makes them a true underdog in my book.

But seriously, look at these pitching rosters. With the options before them, managers AJ Hinch and Dave Roberts can replace aces with aces all night long. Riding with the under, and I’ll probably have to sweat it out.

Best Bet: Under 7