WATCH: Odell Beckham, Jr. Dances to Michael Jackson At Giants Camp

Odell Beckham, Jr. decided to show off his moves on Thursday, when he took a break from Giants camp to dance to the Michael Jackson song “Beat It.” The video posted online shows Beckham standing on the field in between plays, and he promptly breaks into a series of moves made famous by the King of Pop; including the Moonwalk and the “Thriller” dance made popular in the music video of the same name.

Check out the video below.

@OBJ_3 grooving to Michael Jackson during a break. The ref did not join in. 😭 pic.twitter.com/bpb4dX6vmO — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 26, 2018

“You know Michael Jackson is on, so he’s gonna have to dance,” says ESPN reporter Josina Anderson, who recorded the video on her phone. “He knows the whole moves.” Beckham follows after a referee while continuing to dance, but the the ref doesn’t seem to notice him. “That referee is not playing attention!” Anderson added. Beckham keeps it up even as the next play occurs on the field.

This is not the first time Beckham has shown off his dance moves to fans. In March, he posted a video of himself dancing to the Flipp Dinero song “Leave Me Alone.” More recently, he popularized the dance challenge set to Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

After Instagram user Shiggy created the challenge, Beckham was the first major celebrity to participate, and the attention he got from his video led to stars like Ciara, Kevin Hart, Sterling K. Brown, and Will Smith following suit.

Beckham also led a viral dance between him and some of his teammates at Sterling Shepard’s wedding. A video of Beckham, Giants receiver Roger Lewis and Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, entering the reception saw them show off some of their moves. The Instagram video garnered over 100,000 views.

Beckham’s dancing has become so prolific that the athlete was offered a chance to compete on the 2015 season of Dancing With the Stars. He turned the offer down, however, citing media scrutiny as the chief reason.

“Dancing with the Stars was an opportunity to do and I would love to do it,” he told WFAN. “But I don’t want to do that and have media, fans, critics ready for the excuse that if anything were to happen this season.”

“It’s like ‘oh he’s too focused on what he’s doing in the outside world and his fame.’ Whatever fame means,” he continued. “I had ‘fame’ tatted on me my freshman year in college– forgive all my enemies, or forget all my enemies.”