How to Watch Pacquiao vs. Matthysse Live Stream Online

After over a year away from the ring, Manny Pacquiao makes his anticipated return to boxing tonight.

Pacquiao, 39, takes on WBA regular welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse, 35, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pacquiao last stepped into the ring last July in Brisbane, Australia. In a controversial decision, 29-year old Jeff Horn defeated Pacuiao via unanimous decision for the WBO welterweight title — a decision the World Boxing Organization later reviewed but did not overturn. As a result, the current Philippines Senator stepped away from the ring.

Matthyesse defeated Tewa Kiram via eighth-round knockout this past January to win the vacant welterweight title.

Pacquiao vs Matthysse Tale Of The Tape https://t.co/sMb73rHt5K pic.twitter.com/nEslP6d4NX — Niall Doran (@NiallerDoran) July 14, 2018

The rest of the card for Saturday includes:

Jhack Tepora vs. Edivaldo Ortega, 12-rounds for vacant WBA interim featherweight title

Carlos Canizales vs. Bin Lu, 12 rounds for WBA “regular” junior flyweight title

And on the undercard:

Juan Miguel Elorde vs. Ratchanon Sawangsoda; six rounds, junior lightweight

Theena Thayalan vs. Siddharth Varma; six rounds, welterweights

Moruti Mthalane vs. Muhammad Waseem; 12 rounds for vacant IBF flyweight title

Pacquiao vs. Matthysse will air live on ESPN+ in English and in Spanish in the United States at 9 p.m. ET.

Here is how to watch online:

ESPN+

ESPN+ is the relatively new, on-demand subscription service for live ESPN programming and originals. The service comes with a seven-day free trial for new users, and costs $4.99 per month. Subscribers are free to cancel at any time.

To subscribe to ESPN+ and learn more about the service, click here.