Why was Reuben Foster Suspended for Two Games by the NFL?

The NFL has suspended 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster for the first two games of the 2018-19 season, according to a team press release.
Per the release, the suspension stems from the 24-year old Foster violating the league’s Conduct and Substances of Abuse policies during the offseason, specifically a weapons offense and misdemeanor drug offense, which were each later resolved.
Foster released a statement following the announcement:
“I accept the League’s decision and am sorry that my mistakes have hurt my team. I have a responsibility to the 49ers, our fans and our community, and I am committed to learning from this situation and making better choices in the future. The support I have received over the last five months has been humbling, and I do not take it for granted.”
Foster faced up to a six-game suspension following his arrest in February. Foster was in possession of an assault rifle, and later released from the Santa Clara County Main Jail on $75,000 bail. He was previously arrested on Jan. 12 for second degree marijuana possession in Alabama, and bail was later set at $2,500.
The 49ers open next season by visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 9, and host the Detroit Lions in Week 2.