England vs Sweden Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Quarters Online in USA

England’s last trip to the World Cup semifinals was in 1990. Sweden last got there in 1994. On Saturday, one of those droughts will come to an end as the pair of Western European nations go head-to-head in a quarterfinal matchup in Samara.

Hulu With Live TV

FuboTV

Sling TV

Preview

For England, this wasn’t supposed to be their year. The talent on this squad is difficult to deny, but because there is so much youth scattered throughout the roster, the real return back to being a world footballing power wasn’t really expected until 2022.

But here we are.

The Three Lions got out of Group G thanks to wins over Tunisia and Panama, and in their Round of 16 matchup against Colombia, they were able to exercise the ghosts of penalty-kicks past to advance to the World Cup quarters for the first time since 2006. Now sitting on the favorable side of the bracket, they have a legitimate shot to get to the final.

But first, Gareth Southgate’s side needs to deal with Sweden.

Prior to the start of the World Cup, the Swedes had the 17th-longest odds to win the tournament and weren’t even favored to get out of their group. With the mercurial Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired, no one was talking about Sweden.

But they won said group–which included Germany and Mexico–and took down a very good Switzerland side in the Round of 16. Even though England are favored, this feels more like a toss-up considering the impressive recent results from Janne Anderson’s team.

The winner moves on the semifinals, where they will play either Russia or Croatia on Wednesday, July 11, in Moscow.