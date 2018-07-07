UFC 226: Live Results & Spoilers

UFC’s seventh annual International Fight Week concludes as UFC 226 airs live tonight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event, headlined by a Heavyweight Championship “Superfight” between Stipe Miocic (18-2) and Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (20-1, NC), starts airing live with the Preliminary Card at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Fight Pass, before moving to FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and finally to pay-per-view for the Main Card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

This page will be refreshed throughout the night as results come in, and most recent fight results will be included here at the top. You can find out how to live stream the event here.

Live Results:

Women’s Strawweight:

Emily Whitmire (Now, 3-1-0)

defeats

Jamie Moyle (Now, 4-3-0)

via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Here is the rest of the full UFC 226 card, with career records and weight divisions:

UFC 226 Main Card:

Heavyweight:

(Champion) Stipe Miocic (18-2)

vs.

(Light Heavyweight Champion) Daniel Cormier (20-1-NC)

Heavyweight:

Derrick Lewis (19-5-0)

vs.

Francis Ngannou (11-2-0)

Catchweight (157.5 lbs; Chiesa did not make weight):

Michael Chiesa (14-3-0)

vs.

Anthony Pettis (20-7-0)

Welterweight:

Mike Perry (11-2-0)

vs.

Paul Felder (15-3-0)

Light Heavyweight:

Khalil Rountree (6-2-0)

vs.

Gokhan Saki (1-1-0)

Preliminary Card (FS1):

Middleweight:

Paulo Costa (11-0-0)

vs.

Uriah Hall (13-8-0)

Bantamweight:

Raphael Assuncao (26-5-0)

vs.

Rob Font (15-3-0)

Welterweight:

Max Griffin (13-3-0)

vs.

Curtis Millender (15-3-0)

Lightweight:

Drakker Klose (7-0-1)

vs.

Lando Vannata (9-2-0)

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass):

Lightweight:

Gilbert Burns (13-2-0)

vs.

Dan Hooker (15-7-0)