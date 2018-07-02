UFC International Fight Week: Schedule, Dates & Times

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding its seventh straight International Fight Week from July 3-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The organization, which has branded and transformed the week into an annually hyped global event showcasing the top fighters in the sport from around the world, will make stops at the Las Vegas Event Center, The Palms Casino Resort, Hard Rock Hotel, MGM Grand and T-Mobile Arena.

The events of the week all culminate with UFC 226 live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 7. The event is headlined by two co-main events; UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic fights Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, and Featherweight champion Max Holloway defends his title against undefeated challenger Brian Ortega (13-0-0, with one no contest).

Here is the complete schedule for this year’s festivities:

Tuesday, July 3:

Event: Primus & Mastodon

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Wednesday, July 4:

Event: Open Workouts

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: MGM Grand

Event: Official Pool Party at Rehab Beach Club

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Hard Rock Hotel

Thursday, July 5:

Event: UFC 226 Press Conference

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: The Pearl at the Palms

Event: The Ultimate Fighter Finale Weigh-in

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: The Pearl at the Palms

Event: UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony from The Pearl at the Palms; on June 9, UFC officially announced former Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey as the headliner for this year’s class

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Pearl at the Palms

Friday, July 6:

Event: UFC Fan Experience (Free and open to the public)

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Place: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Event: UFC 226 Weigh-in

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: T-Mobile Arena

Event: The Ultimate Fighter Finale

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: The Pearl at the Palms

Saturday, July 7:

Event: UFC Fan Experience (Free and open to the public)

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Place: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Event: UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Place: T-Mobile Arena

Event: Official UFC 226 After Party

Time: After UFC 226 concludes

Place: MGM Grand

Sunday, July 8:

Event: Official Pool Party at Rehab Beach Club

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Hard Rock Hotel

(Note: All times are Pacific Time)