UFC International Fight Week: Schedule, Dates & Times

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding its seventh straight International Fight Week from July 3-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The organization, which has branded and transformed the week into an annually hyped global event showcasing the top fighters in the sport from around the world, will make stops at the Las Vegas Event Center, The Palms Casino Resort, Hard Rock Hotel, MGM Grand and T-Mobile Arena.
The events of the week all culminate with UFC 226 live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 7. The event is headlined by two co-main events; UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic fights Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, and Featherweight champion Max Holloway defends his title against undefeated challenger Brian Ortega (13-0-0, with one no contest).
Here is the complete schedule for this year’s festivities:
Tuesday, July 3:
Event: Primus & Mastodon
Time: 8 p.m.
Place: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Wednesday, July 4:
Event: Open Workouts
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: MGM Grand
Event: Official Pool Party at Rehab Beach Club
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Hard Rock Hotel
Thursday, July 5:
Event: UFC 226 Press Conference
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: The Pearl at the Palms
Event: The Ultimate Fighter Finale Weigh-in
Time: 4 p.m.
Place: The Pearl at the Palms
Event: UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony from The Pearl at the Palms; on June 9, UFC officially announced former Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey as the headliner for this year’s class
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: The Pearl at the Palms
Friday, July 6:
Event: UFC Fan Experience (Free and open to the public)
Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Place: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Event: UFC 226 Weigh-in
Time: 3 p.m.
Place: T-Mobile Arena
Event: The Ultimate Fighter Finale
Time: 4 p.m.
Place: The Pearl at the Palms
Saturday, July 7:
Event: UFC Fan Experience (Free and open to the public)
Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Place: Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Event: UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Place: T-Mobile Arena
Event: Official UFC 226 After Party
Time: After UFC 226 concludes
Place: MGM Grand
Sunday, July 8:
Event: Official Pool Party at Rehab Beach Club
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Hard Rock Hotel
(Note: All times are Pacific Time)