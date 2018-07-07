UFC 226: Updated Betting Odds for Full Card

UFC’s seventh annual International Fight Week is coming to a close, but the main event is approaching.

Capping off an event-filled week, from the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday to The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale on Friday, is UFC 226, live tonight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event is headlined by a UFC Heavyweight Championship fight. Heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic (18-2), coming off three straight successful title defenses – most of any heavyweight in UFC history – defends against current UFC Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (20-1, NC). The bout is being billed as a “Superfight.”

Miocic is currently the -205 betting favorite, while Cormier is the +185 underdog, as of Saturday morning.

The event also previously featured a Featherweight Championship fight between champion Max Holloway (19-3), who was on a 12-fight winning streak including nine finishes, third-longest in UFC history, against undefeated challenger Brian Ortega (14-0, NC). Holloway was pulled from the fight earlier this week due to concussion symptoms.

The event’s other featured fight is now another heavyweight bout, as Francis Ngannou (11-2), coming off a loss against Miocic at UFC 220 in Boston, Massachusetts this past January, takes on Derrick Lewis (19-5, NC). Ngannou enters the fight as the No. 1 heavyweight contender in the world, and Lewis sits at No. 5; the winner of this fight is likely in contention to receive the next heavyweight title opportunity.

UFC 226 begins live at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT on Fight Pass with the Preliminary Card; Prelims resume on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET, before moving to pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Here is a look at the updated odds for each fighter competing at UFC 226:

UFC 226 Main Card

Heavyweight:

Derrick Lewis (19-5-0) +290 underdog

vs.

Francis Ngannou (11-2-0) -355 favorite

Catchweight (157.5 lbs):

Michael Chiesa (14-3-0) -150 favorite

vs.

Anthony Pettis (20-7-0) +130 underdog

Welterweight:

Mike Perry (11-2-0) +132 underdog

vs.

Paul Felder (15-3-0) -152 favorite

Light Heavyweight:

Khalil Rountree (6-2-0) +109 underdog

vs.

Gokhan Saki (1-1-0) -129 favorite

Preliminary Card (FS1)

Middleweight:

Paulo Costa (11-0-0) -400 favorite

vs.

Uriah Hall (13-8-0) +330 underdog

Bantamweight:

Raphael Assuncao (26-5-0) -178 favorite

vs.

Rob Font (15-3-0) +153 underdog

Welterweight:

Max Griffin (13-3-0) +143 underdog

vs.

Curtis Millender (15-3-0) -163 favorite

Lightweight:

Drakker Klose (7-0-1) +150 underdog

vs.

Lando Vannata (9-2-0) -175 favorite

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

Lightweight:

Gilbert Burns (13-2-0) +101 underdog

vs.

Dan Hooker (15-7-0) -121 favorite

Women’s Strawweight:

Jamie Moyle (4-2-0) -200 favorite

vs.

Emily Whitmire (2-1-0) +170 underdog

All live odds provided are according to Oddsshark.com.