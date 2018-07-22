WATCH: Tiger Woods Fist Pumps After Making Birdie at British Open

After starting off the final round of the British Open with three straight pars, Tiger Woods made birdie at the par 4 fourth to move to six-under par for the tournament. When the ball dropped into the hole, Tiger executed one of his patented fist pumps.

👍 Tiger Woods with a birdie and he's now three off the lead at #TheOpen! 😲 Is today the day he ends a 10-year wait for his 15th major title?pic.twitter.com/Y9HmCy0sGo — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 22, 2018

No, this wasn’t one of his uppercut fist pumps — those are typically reserved for the back nine of final rounds, when the championship is within reach.

Still, the birdie brings Tiger to within three of the lead. He currently only trails Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, both of whom sit at nine-under par. Woods birdied the fourth in all four rounds.

With Carnoustie playing tougher today than yesterday, Woods is firmly in the mix and all facets of his game appear to be working on all cylinders.

Woods is looking for his first Major championship victory in more than ten years. His last victory came at 2008 U.S. Open. If he completes the comeback, this would be his 15th Major championship win and fourth British Open title.