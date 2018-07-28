How to Watch Tour de France Final Stages Online Without Cable

With just two stages remaining in the 2018 Tour de France, Geraint Thomas is in prime position to put an end to Team Sky teammate Chris Froome’s streak of three consecutive wins.

Preview

Four the fourth year in a row and sixth time in the last seven, it appears the Tour de France will be won by a member of Team Sky. Only this time around, the honor isn’t going to Chris Froome.

Instead, it’s Geraint Thomas who dons the yellow jacket heading into the final two stages of the famed race. Following Friday’s trek from Lourdes to Laruns, the 32-year-old extended his lead over Team Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin to two minutes and five seconds. Primoz Roglic is in third, while Froome sits fourth.

That makes the final two stages mostly a formality as he seeks to become the first Welshman to win the sport’s most prestigious race.

For a while, there was speculation as to whether Froome–the winner of the last three and four overall–would go for the win or concede in helping his teammate. But after the 17th stage in which he lost 48 seconds on Thomas, he confirmed it would be the latter.

“‘G’ has ridden such an amazing race he deserves to be in yellow and fingers crossed he holds it until Paris,” said Froome. “He looks pretty strong and I imagine he’ll be able to finish it off. He’s got an almost two‑minute lead on Dumoulin which is a pretty comfortable buffer. We just need to look after him for these next few days.”

Stage 20 is a 31 km individual time-trial that takes riders from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, and the 21st and final stage is a 116 km ride from Houilles to the finish line on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. For Thomas, though, it appears they will resemble more of a victory lap.

Heading into the weekend, Peter Sagan comfortably leads the points classification, Movistar Team leads the team classification, Julian Alaphilippe is the top climber, and Pierre Roger Latour has a five-plus minute lead atop the youth classification.