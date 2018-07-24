When Is the First All-Women’s WWE PPV?

A trending #GiveDivasAChance hashtag on Twitter has become a revolution in WWE.

WWE Chief Operating Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced an all-women’s pay-per-view event during the opening segment of the July 23 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Tonight on @WWE #Raw @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon and @TripleH announced the first ever all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view. #Evolution, will take place Sunday, October 28, 7 pm ET from NYCB LIVE, home of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York & stream live on @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/yYnzTFOwgx — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 24, 2018

During the segment, Monday Night Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced the pay-per-view, appropriately named “Evolution,” will take place on Sunday, October 28 from Nassau Coliseum in Nassau (Long Island), New York. She also announced the event will feature 50 women from the active WWE roster, including former female superstars.

History is made! @StephMcMahon has announced on #RAW that the first-ever ALL WOMEN'S Pay-Per-View will take place on October 28th! #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/5tNOziwYkR — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2018

The pay-per-view also takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness month, and allows WWE to co-brand the event along with with Susen G. Komen, continuing their ongoing partnership.

Following the segment, the Monday Night RAW commentary team led by Michael Cole announced the event will include matches featuring the RAW Women’s Championship, Smackdown Live Women’s Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, and finals of the second Mae Young Invitational Tournament.