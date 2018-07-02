WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Match Results & Spoilers July 2nd

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW will air tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST on the USA Network. We will provide live updates and spoilers here, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

The biggest surprise of last week’s episode was when Drew McIntyre interfered with Seth Rollins, allowing Dolph Ziggler to attack and strip Rollins of his Intercontinental Championship. If it weren’t for the well-timed interference of Roman Reigns, McIntyre and Ziggler were prepared to continue beating Rollins after the match had concluded. Now, it looks as though Rollins and Reigns have a bubbling rivalry between McIntyre and Ziggler, which will almost certainly get some play tonight. We could get a match, or at the very least, some trash-talking that will pave the way for the Extreme Rules PPV.

Another storyline that’s liable to get some screen time is the growing rivalry between Bayley and Sasha Banks. The two came to a head last week after Bayley pummeled Banks, but RAW general manager Kurt Angle is taking extra steps to repair their friendship. He informed each women individually that they would be undergoing counseling in order to keep their positions as RAW Superstars. We don’t yet know if the counseling sessions will begin tonight, but we’re sure to get more information about them at the very least.

Then there is Alexa Bliss. The self-appointed “Miss Money in the Bank” has made a number of formidable enemies in a short period of time, including Nia Jax, Natalya, and Ronda Rousey, who’s still serving a 30 day suspension for attacking Bliss on RAW. Jax is already slated to challenge Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title at Extreme Rules, but Bliss appears to be more fearful of Rousey and what will happen when she returns. Tonight will shed more light on Bliss’ game plan for the future and whether she has the foresight to defend her title from multiple challengers.

On a lesser note, Kevin Owens bad luck streak will likely continue, especially after the mess that was last week’s episode. Despite winning a tag team match alongside Braun Strowman, Mr. Money in the Bank decided not to accept Owens’ offer of friendship, and he chased the smaller Superstar throughout the arena. He eventually flipped over Owens’ car in the parking lot. We will see whether Owens will try to patch things up with Strowman or concoct some sort of redemption scheme.