49ers vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The San Francisco 49ers will be without a major component to their offense in 2018 as they travel to take on the Houston Texans in Week 2 of NFL Preseason action.

Game Preview

Offseason acquisition Jerick McKinnon, who is being relied on to be a lead back for the first time in his career, is set to miss the remainder of preseason with a knee injury and not be in the fold for the 49ers until Week 1 of the regular season. After McKinnon was initially diagnosed as a muscle strain, the team has decided it is safer to hold him out until September.

In response, San Francisco went out and signed veteran Alfred Morris this week, who will compete with 2017 draft selections Joe Williams and Jeremy McNichols for snaps this week.

Both teams held a joint practice Thursday, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan commented on how his team looks heading into Saturday:

Kyle Shanahan discusses joint practice productivity from #49ers and looks ahead to #SFvsHOU. pic.twitter.com/zPQAdLgmUV — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 17, 2018

The Texans continue to chant the same mantra: “get healthy for 2018.”

Deshaun Watson saw the field last week in limited action, only throwing one pass which resulted in a four-yard gain. The organization remains cautious with Watson as he looks to be ready sooner than later coming off a torn ACL last season.

The health of Houston’s defense is also a major storyline. Defensive end J.J. Watt appears to look good during training camp, and the former Defensive Player of the Year needs to remain healthy in 2018.

Houston’s other priced defensive front seven player, Jadeveon Clowney, continues to impress as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract. Clowney had a strong showing in joint practice Thursday.

Thus far, the two sides have not reached an agreement on a contract extension, and he is a candidate for the franchise tag should a deal not be reached during the regular season.