Panthers vs Bills Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Both coming off playoff appearances–and subsequent narrow wild-card round defeats–last year, the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers begin 2018 preseason play Thursday night at New Era Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, depending on whether the game is in your market or not:

Game Preview

For the first week of preseason, you will typically only see the starters for a series or two, the playcalling is pretty bland, and a significant portion of the game will be played by players who aren’t likely on the roster a month from now.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t reasons to watch.

For the Panthers, rookie wide receiver DJ Moore and rookie cornerback Donte Jackson are set for their first real NFL game action after being selected in the first and second round, respectively, and this could also serve as the Panthers debuts for free-agent additions such as Torrey Smith and Dontari Poe. The veterans, though, are less likely to play much.

It’s also a first look at the offensive with Norv Turner on the Panthers sideline. After taking last year off, the veteran coach took was hired as the team’s new offensive coordinator in January, joining his son, Scott, who is Carolina’s quarterbacks coach.

Again, teams won’t reveal too many complex looks during the preseason, but you can still get an idea of what the Panthers offense will look like under Turner.

“We are trying to build a complete offense and that will include things they have done here and it will include things they haven’t done here,” he said.

For Buffalo, all eyes will be on the quarterback position, where there are a couple candidates to fill the void under center after Tyrod Taylor was traded to Cleveland. There’s A.J. McCarron, who has spent the entirety of his career as a backup in Cincy before signing with the Bills in the offseason. And there’s rookie Josh Allen, a physically gifted but erratic prospect who the Bills traded up to the seventh overall pick for. There’s also Nathan Peterman, who got some playing time last year but struggled.

It appears as though, for now at least, McCarron is atop the depth chart.

But with one guy (McCarron) who has attempted 14 regular-season passes over the last two seasons, and another (Allen) who is extremely raw, the preseason will prove very important in evaluating where they stand. That starts Thursday against Carolina’s very good defense.