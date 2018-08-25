Saints vs Chargers Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Los Angeles Chargers may be without two key defensive players as they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 of NFL Preseason action on Saturday night.

Game Preview

Defensive lineman Joey Bosa has remained on the sideline with a left foot injury over the past two weeks. The injury cost him an opportunity to play in the Chargers’ second preseason game last week, however, there is optimism he will play Saturday.

It was expected the All-Pro Bosa would return to practice this week, but the Chargers’ coaching staff has remained skeptical (and optimistic), and has had Bosa avoid the full brunt; he did not practice Thursday

Chargers not practicing today: DE Joey Bosa, CB Trevor Williams, CB Casey Hayward, DT Justin Jones, WR Dylan Cantrell, RB Justin Jackson, TE Cole Hunt, OL Zachary Crabtree, TE Hunter Henry. — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) August 23, 2018

Included in the notables who did not practice Thursday is standout cornerback Casey Hayward. Hayward sustained a hamstring injury during practice on Tuesday, and is more than likely going to be listed as questionable against the Saints on Saturday.

New Orleans’ most intriguing storyline is how to replace the production Mark Ingram won’t provide while he serves his four-game suspension. Third-year running back Jonathan Williams and veteran Shane Vereen are competing to see who will accumulate the most touches behind starter Alvin Kamara with Ingram out from suspension.

Among the biggest stories out of Saints’ camp is Marcus Williams, who is likely to take on a big role at safety this season following the departure of Kenny Vaccaro as an unrestricted free agent.

Like a thief in the night, @MarcusWilliams steps in front of receiver and picks Philip Rivers. Ain’t nothin new, been doing it all camp — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) August 23, 2018

Marcus Williams with the interception of Philip Rivers. Williams with back-to-back days of interceptions. #Saints @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/iGFOANiqZ9 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 23, 2018

Williams had two interceptions against Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers during joint practice between the two teams this week. Attempting to erase the memories of that awful play and non-tackle against Stefon Diggs in this Divisional Round against the Minnesota Vikings, the 21-year old Williams has shown flashes of ball hawking ability like Ed Reed.

Williams is going to be a major component, along with fellow second-year defensive back Marcus Lattimore, in the Saints’ secondary this season.