Ravens vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

Coming off an optimistic performance last week, Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of NFL Preseason action.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Additionally, if you aren’t able to watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on when signing up for your free trial.

ESPN Platforms

The game can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Game Preview

Andrew Luck showed promise last week, finishing 6/9 with 64 yards in limited action. It was the first time he passed a football in live action in over a year-and-a-half because of a shoulder injury that required surgery, keeping him out way longer than originally anticipated.

Indianapolis, however, has more injury concerns of their own to deal with on offense.

Starting running back Marlon Mack injured his hamstring in last week’s 19-17 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Mack is likely going to be out of action for a few weeks nursing the strain, but isn’t likely a risk to miss the start of the regular season. Backup Robert Turbin expects to see a touch increase as the Colts complete their summer.

The two teams held joint practices over the weekend, and notably got in a few scuffles, which became a point of emphasis for the coaching staff:

Things got heated today at #ColtsCamp. Coach Reich addressed the skirmishes after practice: pic.twitter.com/oak2JEynEa — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 18, 2018

The Ravens’ new look receiving core has been on display all throughout training camp, as offseason acquisitions Michael Crabtree and John Brown look to pay immediate dividends in the passing game this season.

After two days of joint practices, here are the top takeaways from the weekend in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/6baoZOPSOm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 19, 2018

Brown, in particular, has been a standout this August, according to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports Brown, who previously played for the Arizona Cardinals while battling a sickle-cell trait which has hindered his ability to stay on the field, has been “the standout” of Baltimore’s training camp, and is poised to possibly make a leap to challenge for the No. 1 receiver role.

Throughout training camp thus far, the biggest story on the Ravens from the outside has been Lamar Jackson and how he would factor in Baltimore’s plans.

Jackson is likely to take a back seat, though. Starting quarterback Joe Flacco seems to have a stranglehold on his job heading into September, and Robert Griffin III has had a good preseason, assuming the role of veteran backup.