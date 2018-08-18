Cowboys vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Dallas Cowboys attempt to alleviate an offense in flux as they travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 of NFL Preseason action.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. For those out of market, it will be broadcast on NFL Network, which can be watched online via FuboTV. For those in market, it will be broadcast on a local channel, depending on your city.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on where you live:

Game Preview

The Cincinnati Bengals are riding a wave of momentum into their second preseason game. After defeating the Chicago Bears last week, the Bengals’ offense looks to continue to improve against the Dallas Cowboys.

Included is running back Joe Mixon, who is expected to emerge as a lead back this season.

It's time for our final Training Camp Report pres. by @medmutual! #SeizeTheDEY As we recap Training Camp, see which players are primed for a big season: pic.twitter.com/9uNUwtneu3 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 16, 2018

Last year, the Bengals selected wide receiver John Ross out of Washington with the ninth-overall pick. Ross was plagued with injuries in his rookie season, and never got off the ground running. Ross was notably the standout vertical threat in the 2017 NFL Draft class.

A potential breakout season for Ross in year two, on top of Mixon’s production, will be a major factor for Cincinnati in 2018. Having a legitimate No. 2 wideout would take pressure off both established No. 1 WR A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert, who are each coming off of down seasons.

The Cowboys are still adjusting to life post Dez Bryant and Jason Witten on offense.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has a tall task ahead of him this season attempting to incorporate previous depth players into Scott lineman’s offense, and get the most out of them.

One bright spot during training camp has been Tavon Austin. Austin, who was selected eighth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, has regularly been a relevant receiving threat, but fallen way short of expectations originally set out for him when he was a member of the Rams.

Prescott praised Austin this week during practice:

“I didn’t know he was as good of a receiver as he was and could run routes as well as he does, and catch the ball every single time. He’s a guy you can put out there, inside, outside and trust he’s going to get open.”

Prescott will attempt to continue building a rapport with Austin, Allen Hurns and Terrance Williams against the Bengals.