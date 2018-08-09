Bucs vs Dolphins Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Miami Dolphins will begin their 2018 preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at about 7 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, depending on whether the game is in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of one, some, or all of those channels, depending on the service.

For example, for fans in Miami or West Palm Beach, where the game is on CBS, Amazon Prime is your best option. In Tampa, where the game is on NBC, Hulu with Live TV is your best option.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch:

(Note that local channels are available live in select markets)

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Game Preview

While Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is scheduled to start against the Buccaneers, reports state that he won’t be on the field for long, as the game will be used to test out backups and reserves who are fighting for roster spots. Tannehill will be bouncing back from the torn ACL that sidelined him for the bulk of last season, so seeing him healthy, even if only for a bit, will do a lot for the team.

The Dolphins have reportedly struggled during training camp, but coach Adam Gase told the Miami Herald that he feels good heading into the preseason. “I think a lot of times in training camp, it swings like that because if one side has a good day, then the other side probably didn’t have as good of a day,” he said. “You see that jostling of just back and forth. I think anytime that if we would see three or four straight days of one side dominating the other side, there’s going to be concern, probably on my part more than anybody, because I have to look at the big picture. The fact that we’re competing and battling every day, that’s a good thing.”

Tampa Bay struggled mightily last season, ending with a 5-11 record, and will have to make due without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who was suspended for three games. They recently signed first-year offensive tackle Jarron Jones and running back Dare Ogunbowale to beef up their offense.

Despite the multiple injuries suffered by right tackle Demar Dotson, as well as backups Leonard Wester and Cole Gardner, however, Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter has nothing but confidence for his team. “Every year you feel like you are going to go out there and be 16-0,” Koetter told USA Today. “This year is no exception.”

We’ll see which club manages to overcome their training camp woes to prove the victor on Thursday night.